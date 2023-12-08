4 first-time-ever CM Punk interactions we can expect on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk is all set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The return of the Best in the World is surely something fans have anticipated for this episode of the Blue brand.

However, upon his arrival on Friday Nights, Punk might engage in some first-time-ever interactions, as the landscape of SmackDown is different from the time when he last appeared on the Blue brand back on January 24, 2014.

With that being said, let's predict four first-time interactions of CM Punk we might witness on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

#4. An interaction between CM Punk, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller might take place on SmackDown

One of the possible first-time interactions we might witness on tonight's edition of Friday Nights could be between CM Punk, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller. When the Voice of the Voiceless last appeared on SmackDown, neither Waller nor Theory was working in the Stamford-based Promotion.

However, in the past few months, both Waller and Theory have been involved in high-profile segments and confrontations, including names like John Cena, The Rock, and Edge (currently known as Adam Copeland in AEW). So, this increases the likelihood that when Punk appears on tonight's episode of Friday Night, the company might plan an interaction between the three of them.

Additionally, the latest reports indicate a strong role for both the stars in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40. An interaction between these three is surely something interesting to watch if it unfolds on SmackDown tonight.

#3. An interaction between CM Punk and The Bloodline might also take place

Another first-time-ever interaction that fans might witness on tonight's show could be between Punk and the Samoan faction. Both Paul Heyman and the Voice of the Voiceless have shared the ring in the past. The Wiseman even accompanied him during his previous WWE run.

However, Punk has never interacted with The Bloodline in the company yet. The potential scenario that might unfold could see Punk get interrupted by The Bloodline upon his arrival.

Not only this, but The Bloodline might also launch an attack on the Best in the World, with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso trying to send Punk a message.

#2. An interaction between Punk and the Damage CTRL might also unfold

Despite some visible issues between Bayley and Damage CTRL, the faction is still ruling the women's division of the SmackDown. However, upon Punk's return to the Friday Nights, he might also engage in a first-time interaction with Bayley and Damage CTRL in tonight's episode.

This interaction might unfold through a backstage segment or interaction featuring these two.

#1. CM Punk and AJ Styles might finally get face-to-face for the first time in WWE

AJ Styles and CM Punk have a great history, but that history stems from outside the Stamford-based Promotion. The Phenomenal One has wrestled the Best in the World on various occasions in Ring of Honor.

However, according to recent reports, AJ Styles is likely to make his return on tonight's SmackDown, leading to the possibility of this potential scenario unfolding.

A confrontation between Styles and Punk is something that can blow the roof off the venue.

