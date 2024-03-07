4 Former stars who could make their return and retire in WWE

Under Triple H's helm, WWE has experienced plenty of changes in the last year. This success of the Stamford-based promotion can be credited to some amazing bookings from The Game. Along with this, the return of massive superstars like CM Punk has been an important factor too.

The return of The Best in the World not only caused excitement but also opened the door for several more comebacks. After Punk returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the age of 45, wrestling fans could witness many more legends around the same age return to the promotion and retire.

In this article, we will look at four such superstars who could return to WWE and retire:

#4. Rhino could return to WWE and retire

From 2001 to 2005, Rhino, formerly spelled as Rhyno, was a formidable force in World Wrestling Entertainment. During this time, the TNA Wrestling star won the Hardcore Championship and was a feared wrestler. However, in 2005, Rhino left the promotion and pursued a career in different promotions.

While he did return to the Stamford-based promotion for a brief run between 2015 and 2019, his run wasn't that great. Hence, given his run wasn't memorable, Rhino could return one final time to bid goodbye to the WWE Universe. The working relationship between TNA and WWE could make this possible.

#3. Matt Hardy

Since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment for AEW in 2020, Matt Hardy has experienced mixed moments in his career. While he wrestled plenty initially, Hardy has received limited TV time in recent times. This, mixed with his contract that is ending soon, can be indicative that the 49-year-old might want a change.

While Hardy is definitely not the youngest superstar if he returns, having him come for a final run won't do any harm.

It will also be interesting to see if Jeff Hardy will return to the promotion if Matt Hardy makes his way. A final match in WWE could be the perfect way for The Hardy Boyz to go out.

#2. Dustin Rhodes

Back in WWE, Dustin Rhodes wrestled as Goldust. Despite not winning a major championship, this character was iconic, and Dustin did far better than what he is doing now. Hence, given his contract is set to expire this year, Dustin could look to jump ship and return to the Endeavor Group-owned company.

A major reason why Dustin Rhodes could return is his brother Cody Rhodes. At the age of 54, it's obvious Dustin has limited time in wrestling. Therefore, by returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Dustin could involve his brother in his retirement match and go out on top.

#1. Santino Marella

Apart from superstars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, it can be argued the likes of R-Truth majorly contribute to carrying a WWE show. This is mainly possible due to their comic abilities. One such wrestler who, like R-Truth, entertained fans was Santino Marella.

During his run, Marella was the funniest wrestler, and fans looked forward to seeing more of him. Hence, given how Truth has succeeded in recent times, they could, at some point, bring Marella back and give him a proper farewell. Despite being 49 years old, Marella can still contribute plenty and retire on a high note.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE