4 injured WWE stars who might not return to in-ring competition before 2023 ends

2023 has its pros and cons for WWE Superstars. Although many returns and special moments happened throughout the year, several superstars were unfortunately sidelined with an injury. While some are already rumored to return, the rest are not.

For this list, we will look at four injured WWE stars who cannot return to in-ring competition in 2023.

#4. Braun Strowman has been absent from WWE for 7 months

Fans last saw Braun Strowman in action on the May 1, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. He and Ricochet defeated Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy. It was later announced that he would undergo neck surgery and would be on a long-term hiatus.

The surgery was successfully done on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June and Strowman recently thanked his doctors for the "good news." Many fans think this may be a hint that he could return, but due to the sensitivity of the surgery, it may not be immediately. It's possible that the good news was a green light for The Monster of All Monsters to return back to training.

#3. One-half of The Viking Raiders recently underwent a neck injury

The Viking Raiders had been feuding with The New Day and Drew McIntyre before one-half of its members, Erik, suddenly disappeared. He was last seen on the September 11, 2023, episode of Main Event, where they defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. While Ivar remained active, his partner has not.

He recently shared on Instagram that he had a neck fusion surgery on his C6/C7. Since neck surgeries are not light to deal with, and it was only recent, it might take a while before he returns to in-ring action.

#2. Liv Morgan could make her return soon, but not too soon

Fans last saw Liv Morgan on the July 17, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeated her and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. While Raquel remained active and is even feuding with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Champion, Morgan has been absent.

Morgan was written off from television by having Rhea Ripley attack her, but she did sustain a legitimate injury. Fortunately, Raquel stated that her partner is recovering well.

It's a good sign that Morgan is already healing well from her injury, but WWE may not pull the trigger on her return immediately. They may want her to return in top condition and do it at next year's Royal Rumble.

#1. Sonya Deville may be out for a bit longer

Sonya Deville was last seen in July 2023 on an episode of SmackDown, where she suffered a torn ACL in her knee. Chelsea Green has since continued her reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion with Piper Niven, but Sonya's injury report is not looking too good.

Deville successfully underwent surgery in August, and as per reports, she is slowly recovering from her injury. She may still be out for 9 to 10 months.

