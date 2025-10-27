  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 4 Injured WWE stars who will return before the end of 2025

4 Injured WWE stars who will return before the end of 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 27, 2025 07:41 GMT
Gunther &amp; Rhea Ripley! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; Rhea Ripley
Gunther & Rhea Ripley! (Credits: WWE.com & Rhea Ripley's X handle)

Injuries are an unavoidable part of being a WWE Superstar because of the risks associated with professional wrestling, considering the level of maneuvers the superstar performs inside the squared circle.

Ad

Multiple top stars are out of action due to serious injuries and are in rehab; some are close to returning as they near the end of their road to recovery.

In this article, we take a look at four superstars who will return before the year's end.

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

#4. Former WWE Champion

Ex-titleholder Gunther has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since losing his title at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this year. Reports later revealed that The Ring General was already dealing with a nose injury before heading into the title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

His losing his championship helped him write off television as he was about to undergo surgery to fix his injury. It's been months now, and Gunther may have recovered. Additionally, there have been rumors about him being John Cena's final opponent. That said, The Ring General could return and challenge The Last Real Champion for a retirement match at SNME, similar to Goldberg.

#3. Rey Mysterio

The Master of 619 has been out of in-ring action since April of this year and has missed major PLEs from WrestleMania to SummerSlam due to an injury he sustained while competing in a tag team match on SmackDown, where he tore his groin and ruptured his eardrum.

Ad

It's been a long time since that legend has been on the road to recovery, and maybe he could finally return and rekindle his iconic feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio, this time for the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Mami is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment right now, and the company is leveraging her star power for their major shows.

She was part of WWE's Japan tour, and while competing for the title at the house show, Ripley sustained a serious injury and busted her nose, pouring blood. Reports confirmed that she has broken her nose. While her injury looked brutal, Rhea might return to TV soon, probably after Saturday Night's Main Event, as she posted a picture of her jacked physique while on break.

Ad

The former member of Thee Judgment Day could renew the rivalry with Asuka and Kairi Sane upon her comeback.

#1. Jacob Fatu

The former WWE United States Champion was recently attacked backstage by a mystery attacker on Friday Night SmackDown, and his No. 1 contender's match against Drew McIntyre was canceled immediately.

The segment helped the company write Fatu off television, as reports revealed that he is not medically cleared due to the dental procedure he underwent recently. Some updates also mentioned that he would return before the WWE Survivor Series weekend.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications