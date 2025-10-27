4 Injured WWE stars who will return before the end of 2025

Injuries are an unavoidable part of being a WWE Superstar because of the risks associated with professional wrestling, considering the level of maneuvers the superstar performs inside the squared circle.Multiple top stars are out of action due to serious injuries and are in rehab; some are close to returning as they near the end of their road to recovery.In this article, we take a look at four superstars who will return before the year's end.#4. Former WWE ChampionEx-titleholder Gunther has been away from the Stamford-based promotion since losing his title at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this year. Reports later revealed that The Ring General was already dealing with a nose injury before heading into the title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.His losing his championship helped him write off television as he was about to undergo surgery to fix his injury. It's been months now, and Gunther may have recovered. Additionally, there have been rumors about him being John Cena's final opponent. That said, The Ring General could return and challenge The Last Real Champion for a retirement match at SNME, similar to Goldberg.#3. Rey MysterioThe Master of 619 has been out of in-ring action since April of this year and has missed major PLEs from WrestleMania to SummerSlam due to an injury he sustained while competing in a tag team match on SmackDown, where he tore his groin and ruptured his eardrum.It's been a long time since that legend has been on the road to recovery, and maybe he could finally return and rekindle his iconic feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio, this time for the Intercontinental Championship.#2. Rhea RipleyMami is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment right now, and the company is leveraging her star power for their major shows.She was part of WWE's Japan tour, and while competing for the title at the house show, Ripley sustained a serious injury and busted her nose, pouring blood. Reports confirmed that she has broken her nose. While her injury looked brutal, Rhea might return to TV soon, probably after Saturday Night's Main Event, as she posted a picture of her jacked physique while on break.The former member of Thee Judgment Day could renew the rivalry with Asuka and Kairi Sane upon her comeback.#1. Jacob FatuThe former WWE United States Champion was recently attacked backstage by a mystery attacker on Friday Night SmackDown, and his No. 1 contender's match against Drew McIntyre was canceled immediately.The segment helped the company write Fatu off television, as reports revealed that he is not medically cleared due to the dental procedure he underwent recently. Some updates also mentioned that he would return before the WWE Survivor Series weekend.