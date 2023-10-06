4 Last minute changes that could happen on SmackDown before WWE Fastlane 2023

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be crucial ahead of Fastlane 2023. Given it will be the last edition of the blue brand before the upcoming PLE on the weekend, fans can expect some major changes to take place, which could impact the card of the event.

Given the upcoming edition of SmackDown is already set to have some great matches and segments, these last-minute additions would only add to the excitement of the WWE Universe.

In this article, we will look at four possible last-minute changes that could be made on SmackDown before Fastlane 2023.

#4. Street Profits get added to tag team title match on SmackDown

At Fastlane 2023, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are scheduled to face Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, before that, the two teams will collide on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. While fans would expect them to have a go at each other, a major swerve could take place.

The swerve in question is Street Profits getting added to the tag team title match at Fastlane 2023. Given the push they have been receiving on the blue brand, it won't be a surprise to see the duo come out on SmackDown and make a strong case for them to be added to the bout.

#3. Bianca Belair makes her return

Since the September 18, 2023 edition of SmackDown, Bianca Belair has been absent from WWE. In recent times, she went through plenty in the Stamford-based promotion. While she won the Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023, she quickly lost it as IYO Sky successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Given Bianca Belair is yet to receive a rematch for her championship, on this week's SmackDown, it won't be a surprise to see her return. The 34-year-old could return and announce herself as the fourth woman in the title match at Fastlane 2023, adding to the excitement around the PLE.

#2. Rey Mysterio's United States Championship defense is added

On this week's episode of the blue brand, Bobby Lashley will make his in-ring return against WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rey Mysterio. While the title is not on the line now, this match could lead to a long-term feud between Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley.

If that's the case, it won't be surprising to see WWE Official Adam Pearce add this match to Fastlane 2023. At the PLE, Rey could potentially defend his championship against Lashley, which would also mark the early beginnings of a great rivalry between the factions of the two men. This match also makes sense, given Mysterio does not have many challengers for his title.

#1. John Cena and LA Knight's match could have a special guest referee

The return of John Cena brought massive excitement to the WWE Universe. However, more than that, his current feud with The Bloodline has fans on the edge of their seats. At Fastlane 2023, Cena will team up with LA Knight to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

While it will be a standard tag team match, there is a possibility that this week on the blue brand, a special guest referee could be added to the match. If something like this happens, it will be worth watching since it will open new doors for an interesting finish to the contest.