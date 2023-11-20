4 last-minute predictions for the final member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team at Survivor Series 2023

The upcoming WWE RAW marks the final episode before Survivor Series 2023, wherein Cody Rhodes will perform. At the moment, he already has three other stars to join him against The Judgment Day. These include Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins. However, since it is a WarGames match, a room for one more could always be added.

For this list, we will look at four other stars who could be announced on WWE RAW to join Cody Rhodes for his WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023.

#4. Cody Rhodes could reunite with his former mentor Randy Orton

Randy Orton was last seen in action in May 2022 on an episode of WWE SmackDown. He failed to defend the RAW Tag Team Championship with Matt Riddle and was subjected to a post-match attack by The Bloodline. He went on a lengthy hiatus due to a back injury.

It has been recently rumored that The Viper has already returned to the Performance Center to train. It was also said that his return could occur soon, which could be during Survivor Series.

The American Nightmare also hinted that he has friends to call on a previous RAW show, and fans began to chant The Viper's name. Due to Cody's personal history with Randy, it's more likely the latter could join Rhodes' team.

#3. Kevin Owens could join as a favor for a friend

One WWE star who also had their differences with The Judgment Day is Kevin Owens. He has since moved to the SmackDown brand, but he could make some arrangements to join Cody Rhodes' group at Survivor Series as a favor for Sami Zayn.

Kevin could easily talk to Adam Pearce since the former left the brand with no ill will. The Prizefighter also has experience with, not just performing at WarGames, but joining the competition at the last minute.

#2. LA Knight could continue building his momentum by competing at WWE Survivor Series

LA Knight had his first main event at Crown Jewel earlier this month against Roman Reigns. The former has since vowed he wasn't done with the Samoan faction, but The Tribal Chief is absent. Therefore, he can be occupied with other things.

The Megastar joining Rhodes at Survivor Series would not just help Cody and the team, but also the star himself. Joining with a fellow face and top stars could elevate his character. This way, Knight's character won't stall for The Bloodline and could garner more attention for his first WarGames match.

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes helped Knight fend off The Bloodline and, earlier on the show, was seen talking with Nick Aldis. If this is the case, Rhodes could reason out that they're exchanging favors.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could see a monster from his past in the form of Dragon Lee

One WWE star who only just debuted on the main roster is Dragon Lee, who is now performing on the SmackDown brand. It was recently reported that the company plans to make him the next Rey Mysterio, and performing in an exciting and high-risk match like WarGames is fitting for his character.

It also helps that Dragon Lee has a history with Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. In this way, Cody Rhodes could also play some mind games with Dom.

