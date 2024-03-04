4 legends who endorsed Cody Rhodes in WWE

Since his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has had an outstanding run, establishing himself as the company's top babyface. Despite not winning a singles world championship in his two years back, The American Nightmare is extremely popular, very strongly booked and a bonafide main eventer.

The promotion, Rhodes himself and his fellow talent are to thank for his enduring fan favorite status, but legends have also had a part to play in elevating him. Endorsement from established megastars goes a long way in legitimizing a current competitor to their fans as someone worth believing in.

The American Nightmare has earned the approval of some luminaries in the company, in turn boosting his own popularity.

Here are four legends that have endorsed Cody Rhodes on WWE programming or social media channels

#4: Diamond Dallas Page praised Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble 2024 press conference

WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shares a special connection with the Rhodes family. DDP's first break in the business was given to him by Dusty Rhodes, after which the duo remained friends, working together for many years in WCW. The Handsome One forged a lifelong friendship with the Rhodes family, witnessing Cody Rhodes' early years in the industry.

Page's history with The American Nighmare created a beautiful full-circle moment at Royal Rumble 2024 when the former WCW World champion witnessed the latter win his second Rumble in a row. DDP waited at Gorilla position to congratulate Rhodes before "sneaking" into the post-show press conference. He praised The American Nightmare, proclaiming that he always believed in him.

The legendary star then asked the two-time Rumble winner how it felt to win such an accolade in "Dusty country", making the latter emotional to create a wholesome moment.

#3: CM Punk asked Cody Rhodes to "finish the story" after his one was halted by injury

CM Punk is a 6-time World Champion, two-time Mr. Money In The Bank and one of the most popular, influential and controversial WWE Superstars of the past twenty years. The Voice Of The Voiceless has broken multiple barriers, creating countless unforgettable moments both on the mic and in the ring.

He collided with Cody Rhodes in his quest to win the 2024 Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania for the first time in his career. However, after falling short against The American Nightmare and being ruled out of The Show Of Shows due to injury, The Voice Of The Voiceless endorsed his rival.

In a backstage clip from WWE's official X account, Punk was shown hugging Rhodes and tearfully urging the latter to "finish your story, bro" after being written off by a Drew McIntyre attack. This added to the already massive groundswell of support for the American Nightmare to dethrone Roman Reigns in Philadelphia. It remains to be seen if this will come to pass.

#2: Brock Lesnar endorsed Cody Rhodes at WWE Summerslam 2023

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes had one of the most intense WWE rivalries of 2023. The duo clashed in a heated rivalry beginning on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, spanning three brutal matches and culminating at Summerslam. The trilogy was full of epic brawls, matches and moments, but the conclusion of their final match is arguably the most memorable of all.

After The American Nightmare prevailed, The Beast Incarnate seemingly broke character to raise his hand, showing him respect rarely afforded to anyone else. This endorsement won both men much respect within the Internet Wrestling Community, especially when reports emerged that it wasn't in the script.

Few men can say they slayed The Beast, but Cody Rhodes might be the only one who can claim to have won the latter's public respect.

#1: John Cena endorsed The American Nightmare on WWE RAW

Due to Cody Rhodes' incredible popularity with the younger audience, many have ordained him John Cena's successor in WWE. The two men have portrayed virtuous characters peerlessly, with Bianca Belair being the only comparable "white-meat babyface" in recent years. It's thus very natural for fans to wish to see The Cenation Leader pass the torch to The American Nightmare.

The 16-time world champion did just that on the March 6, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. After a heated promo segment with Austin Theory, The Champ "introduced" a man who was worthy of representing the company and ready for the WrestleMania stage: Cody Rhodes. The duo hugged on the entrance ramp, with Cena raising The American Nightmare's hand to a roars from the crowd.

If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is!

