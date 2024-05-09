4 major WWE names that are yet to re-sign in 2024

WWE has entered a new era after Paul Levesque took over and became the Chief Content Officer of the company. WrestleMania 40 was the first sign that WWE will look to become even more successful, but if the company wants to maintain its status going forward, it should re-sign its top stars.

WWE currently has a lot of top wrestlers whose contracts are seemingly in their final stretch, and only Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have officially signed a contract extension. With that in mind, let's take a look at four major stars that have yet to re-sign with the company.

#4. Finn Balor

One of the leaders of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor is on an expiring contract, and will certainly have offers from rival companies, like AEW.

Still, Balor appears to have no desire to leave WWE, as he revealed on a post on X recently and according to a information from Bleacher Report, he has seemingly agreed to a new deal with the Stamford-based company, which hasn't become official yet.

Finn Balor is currently the co-leader of The Judgment Day, but it is a likely scenario that he could turn on Damian Priest and will leave the faction.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens recently revealed that he has nine months left on his current deal, which means he will become a free agent in early 2025. Owens also admitted that he doesn't know what is next for him, but shared his desire to stay with the company.

"I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out. This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life," Kevin Owens said. [H/T - Metro.co.uk]

Like other top names in the wrestling industry, AEW is expected to pursue him, but WWE remains frontrunner to keep him on a new deal.

#2. Becky Lynch

The reigning Women's World Champion recently revealed that her current contract would expire in late June and no one from WWE had contacted her to discuss on a new deal. Still, this could have changed behind the scenes, as she came back after WrestleMania 40 to win the Battle Royal and become the new world champion on WWE RAW.

She also teased a feud with former champion Rhea Ripley, who will miss a few months due to injury, which was a sign that she could be close to re-signing with WWE.

#1. Seth Rollins

The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently on a hiatus, but he should be back soon. He is also among the top stars that are on an expiring contract, but a report from Fightful Select suggested that he had already re-signed and has agreed to a lucrative contract.

Still, there is no confirmation on a new deal, but if these reports are accurate, Seth Rollins will stay with the company for a few more years at least.

