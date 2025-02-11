4 matches that can main event WrestleMania 41 Night One

WWE WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and many high-profile matches are already being teased and announced as the weeks go by. While making it to The Show of Shows, some make it a point to go above and beyond to headline the event.

WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on April 19 and 20, 2025. Due to the momentous occasion, one night wouldn't be enough. Although there's only one confirmed match, many believe Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on the second night. With this in mind, the first-night headliners are still up for discussion, and the Stamford-based promotion might have a few options.

In this list, we will look at four matches that could headline WrestleMania 41 Night One.

#4. Jey Uso vs. Gunther is the only confirmed WWE WrestleMania 41 match so far

On the recent episode of RAW, 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso confirmed that he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

When The Yeet Master won the Rumble, it was known that he would main event at least one night of The Show of Shows. With the possibility of The American Nightmare headlining the second night, the first night is up for the taking.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

The possible opponent against whom Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship remains a discussion among wrestling fans. Although Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has yet to make a decision on which champion she will face, the likely answer is Tiffany Stratton. With that in mind, Mami's 'Mania opponent could be a participant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Liv Morgan, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair are already confirmed for the upcoming premium live event in Toronto. In the past, The Eradicator has expressed that The EST of WWE is her dream WrestleMania opponent. Both women have a history, and many fans have wanted to watch this match for a while. If the bout comes to fruition, it's a match that deserves a Mania headliner spot.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns at the 2025 Royal Rumble. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Many WrestleMania 41 feuds were teased at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The biggest one was a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. From the looks of it, that could be the direction the company would be taking.

Roman is currently out of action due to an injury he sustained at the Rumble, but that doesn't prevent Rollins from taking jabs at Reigns. All the while, no love is lost between Punk and Seth. As they are some of the biggest stars in the company, it wouldn't be a surprise if they main event 'Mania Night One.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

Since CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023, one match that many fans wanted to see was against Roman Reigns, whom he had real-life heat with in the past. Now, it seems like more has been added to their story due to Paul Heyman's involvement.

As many might remember, the Hall of Famer promised The Best in the World a favor for teaming up with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Now, both men are at a different stage in their careers from where they were before, making it a highly anticipated clash that could headline The Grandest Stage of Them All.

