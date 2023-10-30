4 matches Triple H must book if WWE Evolution returns

WWE Evolution made history by being the first all-women's Premium Live Event in the Stamford-based promotion. The 2018 event featured eight matches, featuring the likes of Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and more. The show was well-received by fans, and many wanted to see a part two for the event.

Since then, there have been mixed reports of a similar show returning. Some stated it was a no-brainer to create another one, but some also reported that Triple H is no longer keeping a keen eye on it. Still, never say never in the world of wrestling.

For this list, we will look at four matches that could be an exciting addition to the card if WWE Evolution makes its return.

#4. Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix never had their singles match

Rhea Ripley has been compared to some of the strongest women in the sport, one of them being Beth Phoenix. Both women are physically intimidating, and their strength can't be denied. Both women even have experience staring down and taking the fight to their male counterparts.

Rhea and Beth have already shared a WWE ring before. Ripley paired with Finn Balor, while Phoenix teamed up with her real-life husband, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), at Elimination Chamber 2023, with the Grit Couple winning. However, both women have never faced each other one-on-one.

Their story was left unfinished as Adam and The Judgment Day were the ones who mainly feuded. A feud at Evolution could see them finally finish their feud and complete a majority of fans' dream match.

#3. Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus have unfinished business

Trish Stratus returned to WWE earlier this year and paired with Becky Lynch and Lita. However, weeks after WrestleMania 39, the Hall of Famer betrayed her former partners and gained a new one in Zoey Stark.

At Payback 2023, Trish failed to defeat The Man and lashed out at Stark. Since that event, Stratus hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion, while Zoey has moved on to newer storylines. Fans have not seen a closure to the story between both women, and a student going up against her mentor will surely help Stark level up her character.

#2. Fans are excited to see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair inside a WWE ring

Jade Cargill is one of WWE's biggest signings in recent history, and fans have already put her up against several top stars in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the most popular name of them all is arguably Bianca Belair.

Bianca and Jade are both very successful in wrestling. They're both former champions and have performed in impressive matches. Belair was in the main-event of WWE WrestleMania 37, while Cargill was undefeated in AEW for a very long period of time.

A match between both women is a showcase of skill and strength, and it would definitely be an exciting and fulfilling match for fans everywhere.

#1. A triple-threat match between Asuka, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane can close out the show

When reports emerged that KAIRI might return to WWE, one match that every fan wanted to see was a clash with two other female Japanese stars in the company: Asuka and IYO SKY.

All three have different characters that would build an entertaining build to the match, and their unique skills could ensure an action-packed clash. IYO with her agility, Kairi with her high-flying skills, and Asuka with her technicality and hard-hitting move set.

