4 matches WWE can add to Saturday Night’s Main Event on RAW

WWE RAW tonight from Anaheim, California, is the go-home edition before Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship has been made official, but the card is yet to be complete.Ahead of the TV special this weekend, here are four potential matches that could be added to the card on WWE RAW tonight.4. Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev vs. PentaDirty Dom has retained his Intercontinental Championship against both Penta and Rusev in singles action over the past two weeks. Tonight, the two former AEW stars are set to compete in a number one contender's match. However, Dominik Mysterio could interfere and cause the match to end in a no-contest.WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could then punish Dom by having him defend his title in a Triple Threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event against both Rusev and Penta.3. Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel RodriguezLast week, Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer seemingly made their partnership official. Tonight on WWE RAW, Bella is set to face The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one match.Regardless of the outcome, Raquel Rodriguez is expected to confront the Hall of Famer, and Vaquer could run out to the ring to make the save. As a result of the brawl, a tag team match could be made official for Saturday Night's Main Event.2. Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri, with no champion’s advantageMaxxine Dupri pushed Becky Lynch to her limits during her shot at the Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW. The Man had to get herself disqualified to retain the title after a back-and-forth match.Adam Pearce could confront Lynch about her actions and inform her that she will have to defend her title against Dupri again at Saturday Night's Main Event. Only this time, the title would change hands via disqualification or count out, forcing Lynch to fight and retain her title.1. World Tag Team Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. The BronSonsAJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship last week on WWE RAW. This week, they could be confronted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.The Vision does not seem to have a clear direction after turning on Seth Rollins. While fans expect Bron Breakker to enter the World Heavyweight Championship picture, CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to have a match at Saturday Night's Main Event for the title.As a result, Reed and Breakker could choose to pursue the tag team titles till one of them finds a way to break into the world title picture. Their first course of action could be laying waste to the new champions tonight on WWE RAW.In the aftermath of the attack, a World Tag Team Championship match could be made official for Saturday Night's Main Event between AJ Styles and Dragon Lee and The BronSons.