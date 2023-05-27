4 members of Roman Reigns' family (apart from The Bloodline) who could cost him at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are on shaky ground ahead of the much awaited title match at Night of Champions. The latest edition of SmackDown confirmed the distrust in the faction.

On the Blue brand, Paul Heyman remarked on The Usos absence ahead of the Premium Live Event. While it might be a ploy to throw the champions and fans off guard, the twins could land up in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Later, Jimmy Uso enraged Roman Reigns when he called himself The Tribal Chief, insinuating a fracture in The Bloodline.

The wrestling world already has The Usos, The Wise Man and Solo Sikoa under the scanner for their next moves against Roman Reigns. However, there are a few members of the Anoa'i family who could disrupt Reigns' match at Night of Champions:

#4. Manu could return after more than a decade

Manu (real name Afa Anoa'i Jr.) debuted in WWE in 2008. Prior to which he was associated with World Xtreme Wrestling in the late 90s. He joined forces with Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr., and later Randy Orton was added to the group. However, things went awry when Matt Hardy defeated Manu and he was considered the weakling of the group.

A year later he was released by WWE and he returned to competing on independent promotions. His father was a part of The Wild Samoans who gained much popularity during their WWE tenure. Given his family's history and legacy, the 38-year could return at Night of Champions to confront Roman Reigns, creating a division in the group.

#3. A heel turn by Tamina

Tamina has played a prominent role for the Samoan family in the WWE women's division. She teamed up with Natalya and won the women's tag team titles in 2021. Despite not being a direct relative to The Tribal Chief, Tamina is tied to the family via her mother's family tree.

She debuted on WWE alongside The Usos in 2010 and has often been vocal about her closeness with the twins. On the possibility of her return, Tamina could align with Jimmy and Jey Uso who are blatantly displeased with Reigns.

There were talks of a female star being added to the faction. Initially it was rumored to be Naomi departed from the promotion last year. If Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa join them, it could result in Roman Reigns turning face and possibly losing the match.

#2. Rikishi could side with The Usos against Roman Reigns

The wrestling world has been familiarized with Rikishi's contributions since the mid 90s. The 57-year old has often been vocal about The Bloodline's success and dominance in the Connecticut-based promotion. He even cited his interest at potentially joining his sons (The Usos and Solo Sikoa) in the ring.

Rikishi departed from WWE in 2004 but has made sporadic appearances ever since. He even teamed up with Jimmy and Jey Uso for a few matches. At Night of Champions, Rikishi could turn heel and side with his sons. The brewing tension in the faction has paved the way for a huge betrayal. Rikishi's addition could also enlarge the internal feuds if he sides with The Usos against Roman Reigns and his younger son, Solo Sikoa.

#1. Jacob Fatu could finally see a WWE debut

The latest member of the Anoa'i family speculated to join WWE is Jacob Fatu. He is predominantly active on Major League Wrestling (MLW) and once stated that it would be interesting for him to join the family in WWE. However, earlier this month, it was reported that the Connecticut-based company declined to add him to the roster.

Given WWE's indecisiveness over the years on signing talents, they could be keeping Fatu as a trick up their sleeve. This would be similar to what they did with Solo Sikoa's main roster debut when he disrupted Reigns' match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle last year. However, Sikoa had the advantage of being an NXT star prior to his appearance in September 2022.

Jacob Fatu could cost the Undisputed WWE Universal champion and Solo Sikoa the tag team title match, resulting in long term rivalry against both stars.

The stakes are high at Night of Champions with Roman Reigns and The Enforcer going up against friend turned foe Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. With only a few hours to go, fans are left at the edge of their seats on what could transpire at Saudi Arabia.

