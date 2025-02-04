4 Mistakes WWE made on the RAW after Royal Rumble

WWE RAW kicked off the Road to WrestleMania tour tonight from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The two-and-half-hour episode of the red brand saw Gunther confronting Jey Uso, Liv Morgan qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber, CM Punk beating Sami Zayn for the Elimination Chamber qualifier, and Kevin Owens giving the banned Package Piledriver move to Sami Zayn.

However, tonight's show also had some low points and faltered in places. This listicle will discuss four mistakes on WWE RAW tonight.

#4 Bringing back Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

A big mistake on tonight's show was Kevin Owens' appearance towards the end. KO had just lost the Ladder match to Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. Owens then attacked Sami Zayn.

He then executed the banned Package Piledriver move on Zayn, leaving him motionless on the ground. Since Owens was brutally injured in the Ladder match against Rhodes, bringing him right on the next night seemed a confusing move from WWE.

This clarified that Owens is out of the title picture and will now face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41.

#3 IYO SKY out of Elimination Chamber match

Removing IYO SKY from the Women's Elimination Chamber match seems to be another mistake on WWE RAW tonight. The Damage CTRL member had clashed against former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. However, Rhea Ripley accidentally cost her friend, IYO SKY, the match.

The Eradicator had come out to save SKY from Raquel Rodriguez's attack but later punched Morgan. The match referee rang the bell, and Morgan won the match by disqualification. Later, IYO even confronted Ripley for costing her the qualifier match.

Maybe this was done to tease a rivalry between the Damage CRTL member and Ripley, but removing her from the women's qualifier match appears to have been a huge mistake, as she might not have been able to win the gold at WrestleMania 41.

#2 Charlotte Flair comes out as babyface

After a nearly one-year hiatus, The Queen returned to action on Royal Rumble and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Although a SmackDown superstar, Charlotte appeared on RAW as a babyface. She revealed that last year was extremely tough for her physically and mentally.

However, the 38-year-old superstar was confronted by Rhea Ripley. The two had a war of words, with Mami provoking Flair to challenge her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Queen didn't react and told Rhea she would meet her next week.

Here, bringing the 14-time Women's World Champion as babyface appears as a wrong move. She hasn't been a heel in the last few years, and her character has become stale. Flair herself has said that she prefers playing heel in WWE. The last time she took the villainous role was in 2016 when she attacked Becky Lynch. She later turned face and since then hasn't gone back. Bringing her in a heel character would have been an interesting move.

#1 Announcing Roman Reigns' kayfabe injury

Roman Reigns has been announced to be off-TV for the foreseeable future after the injury he sustained at the hands of Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble. Michael Cole announced on RAW tonight that although there is no official update on Roman's condition, the word he has received is that The Tribal Chief will be out for the next few weeks.

It would be a huge mistake to remove The Tribal Chief from TV just weeks before WrestleMania 41. Roman's absence from TV might also be detrimental to the show's ratings, as he is a prominent face of the company. His presence is also needed to elevate Netflix's ratings for the show.

Moreover, he didn't suffer any grievous injury on RAW, as he was seen walking out with Paul Heyman rather than being carried on a stretcher.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen when The OTC will be back on TV and how he plans to exact his revenge on Seth Rollins.

