4 mistakes WWE must not make with CM Punk in the 2024 Royal Rumble match

CM Punk is set to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble scheduled for January 27, 2024, at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. There could be many possibilities as to how the rumble match would go, especially about who the eventual winner would be. However, there are certain things the company should avoid regarding the Straight Edge star.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion last month and has made his intentions clear about wanting to headline WrestleMania. Still, he is not the only one on the roster with that goal.

For this list, we will look at four things WWE must avoid during CM Punk's Royal Rumble match appearance next month.

#4. CM Punk shouldn't be eliminated lightly

Expand Tweet

Punk's first Royal Rumble match was in 2007, wherein The Undertaker came out as the winner. He has participated in six rumble bouts, the last being in 2014. Although he has never won the match, he is experienced enough to know the techniques and what works to remain for a long time.

With this in mind, if the Straight Edge star does get eliminated, it shouldn't be in a cheap manner. The former AEW star should still be shown struggling, fighting tooth and nail to not hit the floor, and put on a good fight. It would also not ruin his legitimacy of being a veteran of the sport.

#3. Placing him on a higher entry number

Expand Tweet

There's a possibility that CM Punk could be the first entrant of Royal Rumble 2024. While nothing is confirmed yet, it would make much more sense for him to enter early in the match and not place him too high.

The former AEW star should be presented like the Iron Man of the match, just like how Gunther was presented in the 2023 Rumble. If he does win the match, it would prove that he went through a rough battle to ensure his spot at WrestleMania. If he fails to win, he could still showcase that he is still a threat to the division.

#2. Not have a WWE NXT star eliminate him

Expand Tweet

It has been a trend in recent years to have a WWE NXT star enter the Rumble match for a one-time appearance on the main roster. The majority of them performed well, like Keith Lee in 2020, who even went toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar. Still, it might be a mistake to have one of them eliminate Punk.

As mentioned above, CM Punk is a veteran of the sport and the Royal Rumble. He would be one of the stars who has had several experiences in the match and knows the dos and don'ts. Having an NXT star eliminate him would not look good for his image.

#1. Seth Rollins shouldn't be involved in the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Expand Tweet

When Punk signed to be an official RAW member, Seth Rollins did not give him a warm welcome. The Chicago-born star shared during their confrontation that if he won, he could most likely target the World Heavyweight Champion. While emotions between both men may run high, they should be contained.

CM Punk winning the Rumble and picking Seth is a much better outcome for the match to set up instead of having Rollins attack his rival to ensure a WrestleMania main event. While this may mean that Cody Rhodes won't win, The American Nightmare has proven time and time again that he would do everything to finish his story.