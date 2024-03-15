4 Names from the current WWE roster who should be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame has already enlisted five names to be inducted this year - Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), Muhammad Ali and Thunderbolt Patterson.

Last year, Rey Mysterio sparked a debate among fans following his induction into the Hall of Fame as many stars who join the legendary list are retired or done with wrestling for good. However, Mysterio continued his feud with his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 and proceeded to create the LWO. This begs the question of whether WWE will consider having another active Hall of Famer competing on a regular basis.

Based on the latest reports, WWE is yet to announce a couple more names for the event. Let's take a look at a few possible names that could be added to the 2024 Hall of Fame if the company allows:

#4. Natalya, as suggested by Bianca Belair

Natalya comes from a family that needs no introduction to wrestling - The Hart Family. Her father, the late Jim Neidhart, and her uncle, Bret Hart, were instrumental in shaping the company.

The third-generation star kicked off her wrestling career working with her family's own Stampede Wrestling in 2003. Four years later, she signed with WWE and competed in the developmental territory before making her main roster debut in 2008. Soon, Natalya showcased her adept in-ring skills. She paid tribute to her family by using Bret Hart's signature sharpshooter move as her own.

Shortly after, Natalya managed Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith, calling themselves The Hart Dynasty. The 41-year-old pursued a singles run and, at SummerSlam 2017, won her first WWE championship, defeating Naomi for the SmackDown Women's title.

Natalya secured multiple Guinness World Records, setting her in a category of her own. Recently, SmackDown star Bianca Belair applauded Natalya's efforts, highlighting the need for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#3. Randy Orton continuing his family's legacy with a Hall of Fame induction

The third-generation star is one of the first few talents who marked their legacies upon their debut.

Randy Orton is an influential competitor in the WWE roster today. Shortly after his main roster debut in the early 2000s, he teamed up with Ric Flair, Triple H and Batista to create Evolution. The faction played a pivotal role in jumpstarting his path to stardom.

Orton was a heel for the most part but still garnered a decent engagement with fans. When The Viper was 24 years old, he won the World Championship, making him the youngest star to do so. That was the beginning of the many accolades to come for the promising star. His feuds with Mick Foley, Triple H, John Cena, and The Undertaker are just a few of the things on his resume that changed the landscape of WWE.

His father, Bob Orton Jr., was inducted into the 2005 Hall of Fame and was instrumental in the first-ever WrestleMania event. Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series last year following a back injury. He did fear an early retirement was en route following medical officials' recommendation the possibility of it.

Randy Orton is considered one of the foundation stones of the new WWE era in the early 2000s. The former champion has been active for the past two decades and continues to leave crowds in wonder about his impeccable wrestling skills years later. A Hall of Fame induction for the 43-year-old star is imminent.

#2. John Cena could have his final WWE run as a Hall of Famer

John Cena made a surprise return last year for a brief WWE run. He ended up facing Solo Siko at Crown Jewel in a losing effort, and that was the last time the wrestling world saw him in the ring.

The multi-time WWE Champion is a high-profile star with many contributions to the direction of the company today. He debuted on SmackDown in 2002, standing up to Kurt Angle and reciting his iconic 'ruthless aggression' line. A few years later, the stardom surrounding Cena outshone the others, and he became the face of the company for a notable period.

Cena is also one title away from becoming a 17-time champion. In light of his recent insights into his retirement plans, that could become a reality. Additionally. leaving hope for many blockbuster feuds and appearances. John Cena's mic skills gave him an upper hand on his opponents, as he would incorporate tongue-in-cheek humor while roasting them. This garnered a huge wavelength of fans who continue to be in awe of the Hustle Loyalty Respect leader.

John Cena's addition to the WWE Hall of Fame is bound to happen for his legendary feuds and work ethic in the ring.

#1. Michael Cole's Hall of Fame-worthy career

Michael Cole did a tremendous job taking over WWE commentary. The voice of WWE had huge shoes to fill following Jim Ross's legendary commentary in the 90s and early to mid-2000s era.

Cole joined the company in 1997 as a backstage interviewer for RAW. A couple of years later, when SmackDown debuted, Michael Cole became the play-by-play announcer, and he soon evolved and honed his commentary skills. There was a brief shuffle of brands over time.

He was also involved in a few feuds, most notably with fellow commentator Jerry Lawler. The 57-year-old also bore the wrath of many WWE stars who were unhappy with their matches or bookings, all via storyline.

26 years later, Michael Cole is a veteran with a legacy that is not easy to follow. His remarkable record includes taking only three days leave in his two-decade career. Cole's dedication and hard work truly deserve a spot for him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

