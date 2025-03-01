4 outcomes at Elimination Chamber that would ruin WrestleMania 41

The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be an important premium live event for WWE as the promotion builds towards WrestleMania 41. The upcoming PLE in Toronto will feature many of the company's top stars, including John Cena, CM Punk, Alexa Bliss, and Tiffany Stratton.

Furthermore, fans will see Attitude Era superstar and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus wrestle and a segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, which could be the turning point for this year's WrestleMania. In short, the event has all the right ingredients to be a massive success for the Stamford-based promotion. But that does not mean it's free of disasters.

At Elimination Chamber, there are certain outcomes that could ruin WrestleMania 41. In this article, we will look at four such outcomes:

#4. Liv Morgan wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match

At Elimination Chamber, Liv Morgan will be one of the six women to compete in the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this bout will earn the opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If Morgan ends up winning the Women's Chamber match, fans will once again be treated to the same old rivalry between Morgan and Ripley that took place for the majority of last year. Hence, The Judgment Day member winning this contest tonight could significantly hamper the hype around the Women's World Championship heading into WrestleMania.

#3. Trish Stratus turns heel

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will team up with Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber. While the partnership between Stratus and Stratton is something most fans are excited to watch, things could go south if the veteran decides to turn heel.

If Stratus turns heel tonight, it would significantly interfere with WWE's plans for Tiffany at WrestleMania 41. At The Show of Shows, The Buff Barbie will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, and the legend turning heel tonight would take away all the attention from Stratton vs. Flair.

#2. Randy Orton returns

Even though Randy Orton is not advertised for a return tonight, there is a huge chance he could return because Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match at the premium live event. For those unaware, The Viper shares history with the Candian superstar.

In November 2024, Owens hit Orton with a piledriver, which sent the latter out of the arena on a stretcher. While The Viper returning and attacking The Prizefighter would make sense for him, it would make Sami Zayn an afterthought. Therefore, it's essential that the 14-time World Champion is booked to return at a later date.

#1. Logan Paul costs CM Punk

The Men's Elimination Chamber match features Logan Paul and CM Punk, among other big names such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. While every man will look to win the contest, the one scenario that shouldn't come up is Logan costing CM Punk.

The reason this shouldn't happen is because it would lead to a potential WrestleMania rivalry between Logan and Punk. In the last few months, The Second City Saint has made it known that he will do whatever it takes to main event, The Show of Shows, and to do that, he needs to fight someone like Seth Rollins, with whom he has a lot of history with or challenge for the World Title by winning the Chamber bout.

Many fans are invested in Punk's story of main eventing WrestleMania, and there have been mixed reactions to The Straight Edge Superstar possibly facing The Maverick this April.

