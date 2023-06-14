4 outcomes for Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate at NXT Gold Rush

Extra, extra! Read all about it. NXT's Gold Rush event is scheduled to start on June 20 and conclude the following week on the 27th.

Week 1 features Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. A three-way tag bout between Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Tank Ledger and Hank Walker vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Plus, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade and a North American Title Bout involving Tyler Bate and Wes Lee.

That last match may seem like a random exhibition between two friends, but while taking a deeper look, it can be the match that steals the show.

Here are four outcomes for Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate.

#4 The Schism interferes, and the match ends without a winner

If you thought The Schism had their sights set on new targets, watching this week's NXT would surely change your mind. The faction took on Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, and Mustafa Ali in a six-man tag.

While Joe Gacy and the gang weren't able to triumph, their bad blood with the all-star trio doesn't look like it's run dry just yet.

If the last encounter wasn't the conclusion to their beef, a run-in during next week's North American Title match would be a great way to gain some heat.

#3 Wes Lee retains the NXT North American Title via Cardiac Kick

While the outcome of this match might surprise you, there's also a chance it's exactly what you'd expect it to be.

For some, that means a competitive back-and-forth contest deserving of a "fight forever" chant from the NXT Universe. Moreover, it also means another win for Wes Lee.

If Bate does lose, taking Wes Lee's finisher may be the best way for him to go out, considering its track record of keeping most opponents down for the count.

#2 Tyler Bate wins, Wes Lee turns heel

Fun fact, Wes Lee is currently on the second-longest NXT North American Title reign in the belt's history. In fact, the only man to have held the belt longer than The Cardiac Kid is the current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

At 233 plus days, no one would label Lee a transitional champion if he lost the title to Bate next week. Moreover, nobody would deem his title stint to be a failed one. Except maybe Lee himself (in kayfabe).

The title has slowly, yet noticeably, made Wes a lot more aggressive in recent months. Perhaps, Lee's competitive nature gets the best of him, and Bate capitalizes. If that happens, a heel turn for Wes might be imminent.

#1 Mustafa Ali turns heel, attacks both competitors and demands a title shot

We should first ask why Mustafa Ali cares so much about officiating a title bout between two men he just befriended. We should also examine the fact that friendships typically don't last long in the world of pro wrestling, on the contrary, they usually end with some fists meeting some faces.

While he states he doesn't want title opportunities handed out, Mustafa could quickly have a change of heart.

Alas, a potential 5-star classic between The Big Strong Boi and The Cardiac Kid may, in fact, get thwarted by a bitter and envious Ali. On the bright side, that might indicate that a triple-threat match will soon come to be.

Hey, we might even get it after Mustafa's inevitable assail on Lee, Bate, and the entire NXT Universe.

