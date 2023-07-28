4 possible bookings for LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023

The popularity of LA Knight in recent times has led to the WWE Universe calling Triple H to give the former a major push. But that has not happened.

After disappointing results at MITB and the United States Title Invitational Fatal Four Way on SmackDown, Knight is currently without a match at SummerSlam. However, that could change for the 40-year-old in the coming weeks.

As per reports, this week on SmackDown, there will be a segment that will lead to LA Knight's match at SummerSlam. Since the news broke out, fans have been buzzing about it. Finally, after a lot of talk on social media, it seems as if what many in the WWE Universe want might come true.

In this article, we will look at four potential segments that could lead to LA Knight's match at SummerSlam:

#4. LA Knight attacks the Brawling Brutes

On SmackDown exclusive after Money in the Bank, LA Knight interrupted Hit Row and attacked them.

While it did not lead to anything substantial on the blue brand, this time around, Knight could go on and attack The Brawling Brutes. Because, unlike Hit Row, attacking The Brawling Brutes could lead to a rivalry with Sheamus.

This rivalry could lead to a potential clash between Knight and The Celtic Warrior at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It would also align with WWE's rumored plan of giving Knight a major push after SummerSlam. This plan will keep both fans and WWE heads happy. It will be interesting to see if the promotion goes this way.

#3. Sends an open challenge

The one reason LA Knight is revered by the crowd is because of his ability to cut top-notch promos. Knight's abilities on the mic have led to him being compared with some massive legends in WWE. On SmackDown this week, the 40-year-old could use this skill to his advantage.

Knight could cut a promo and send an open challenge to the SmackDown locker room. This would also help Knight's image as it will send a message saying he is not afraid to face anyone.

If Knight chooses to send an open challenge, fans will be keen to see who will answer it.

#2. The Rock returns to confront LA Knight

With fans rallying to give LA Knight a major push, it won't be a surprise to see WWE doing the same this week.

In such a case, The Rock could potentially come back and confront the former Million Dollar Champion. After all, in recent times, Knight has been compared to the legend on various occasions.

The Rock's confrontation with Knight could then lead to a possible match between the two at SummerSlam. Considering the ongoing strike in Hollywood, it won't be a surprise to see The Rock spend some time with WWE. Also, the 53-year-old has been rumored to make a return for quite some time.

#1. Appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

Since making his main roster debut, Grayson Waller has feuded with big names. This week on SmackDown, the 33-year-old could add yet another big name to his resume as there is a possibility that Knight might appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. This appearance could lead to the two wrestling each other at SummerSlam.

A feud between Knight and Waller would also make sense considering WWE will look to officially turn the former into a babyface. Also, taking into account that Knight and Waller are equally good on the mic, a potential rivalry between them could be very entertaining to watch.

