4 Possible directions for Ilja Dragunov following WWE RAW loss 

WWE Superstar Jey Uso squared off against Ilja Dragunov in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Dragunov has made a promising start since being called up to the main roster. However, he encountered a setback during this week's show.

Jey Uso secured the win and advanced to the next round by hitting Dragunov with a spear, followed by a splash.

After his exit from the King of the Ring tournament, the following are four possible directions for The Mad Dragon moving forward.

#4. Form a tag team with Ricochet

Last week, Ilja Dragunov and Ricochet delivered an electrifying performance in their first-round match of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. Dragunov emerged victorious in what was hailed as one of the best TV matches of the year. Following the match, both competitors shared a respectful moment, acknowledging each other's efforts.

This week, Ricochet extended his support to Dragunov, wishing him luck for his match against Jey Uso. This display of mutual respect and camaraderie between the two talented superstars could potentially lead to an alliance.

With their shared goals and impressive in-ring abilities, Dragunov and Ricochet may seek to establish themselves as a formidable force in the tag team division on WWE RAW.

#3. Go after gold

As the former WWE NXT Champion, Ilja Dragunov would love to replicate his success on RAW by capturing championship gold. One potential avenue for him could be to issue a surprise challenge for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

With The Judgment Day member currently lacking a challenger, Dragunov could make a compelling case for himself as a worthy contender. Alternatively, the 30-year-old could set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, viewing it as a stepping stone to further elevate his career.

#2. Shocking heel turn on WWE RAW

Ilja Dragunov has long been adored by fans, but WWE might surprise everyone with a heel turn for the beloved superstar. In a rare setback, Dragunov was defeated by Jey Uso in the Quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament this week, not only suffering a loss but getting pinned in a clean manner.

Such a straightforward loss could potentially trigger Dragunov to reassess his approach. Feeling the sting of defeat, he may be driven to embrace a darker persona.

This transformation could manifest in Dragunov costing Jey Uso his match against Gunther next week, marking a shocking heel turn that would certainly shake things up moving forward.

#1. Renew rivalry with Gunther

The rivalry between Gunther and Ilja Dragunov was legendary during their time on the NXT UK scene, marked by two of the most memorable matches in recent history.

With both superstars drafted to WWE RAW earlier this month, many fans anticipated a showdown between them on the main roster. Unfortunately, Dragunov's loss to Jey Uso in the Quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament dashed those hopes for the time being.

Instead, Gunther is set to face Jey Uso in the semifinals next week. However, Dragunov could shock the world by interfering in the match and costing The Ring General his opportunity, thereby reigniting their storied rivalry.

