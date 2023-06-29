4 Possible endings to Roman Reigns' Civil War at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's saga has every WWE fan intrigued. Till now, the story has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From betrayal to revenge, the saga of The Bloodline will be remembered for a long time to come.

While this year's Money in the Bank is stacked with some enticing matches, most have their eyes set on the tag team contest between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. This is a testament to how much the fans are loving this story panning out between one of wrestling's most prestigious families.

This article will explore four possible endings to The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank.

#4. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa win

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were a team at Night of Champions

Going into the match at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa seem favorites to win the contest. And it won't be a surprise if that is what happens. After all, The Tribal Chief is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE.

Having him lose at a premium live event before the much-awaited SummerSlam show won't seemingly do him any good. If the champion has to look dominant and indulge in intriguing feuds ahead, preserving his winning streak will be of utmost importance to WWE.

#3. Rikishi returns to help The Usos win

Ever since Jimmy and Jey Uso walked out of The Bloodline, many wondered if they would see new additions from the Anoa'i family to the faction. While that has not happened yet, The Usos could bring in some reinforcement at Money in the Bank in the form of their father, Rikishi.

The Hall of Famer has also been teasing an appearance in WWE for quite some time now. Hence, it won't be a surprise to see the 57-year-old return to the ring and be in the corner of The Usos.

If Rikishi returns, fans can expect him to play a vital role in the match. A possible distraction from the WWE legend can lead to The Usos winning against Reigns & Sikoa.

#2. Interference by potential new Bloodline member

Since The Usos walked out of The Bloodline and declared war against the faction, Roman Reigns will now be on the hunt to add new members to The Bloodline. While many potential superstars could join the faction, it won't be a surprise to see Reigns add a female member.

If that happens, Ava Raine, daughter of The Rock, can be an expected addition to The Bloodline. Already a member of a faction named Schism, it won't be hard for Ava to work with The Bloodline considering she knows how things work in a team.

Many are optimistic that Ava will make it big in WWE. Therefore, it won't be a surprise to see her interfere during the match at Money in the Bank and help Reigns and Sikoa win the contest. If this happens, it will only make the storyline more exciting.

#1. Solo Sikoa betrays Roman Reigns

For quite some time now, reports have suggested that Roman Reigns could turn face before WrestleMania 40. Since these reports have come to the fore, fans have been wondering how The Tribal Chief could turn his persona around. While there are many options, one possible route could be explored at Money in the Bank.

At the event, if Solo Sikoa betrays Reigns and turns his back on him, this would help The Tribal Chief gain some kind of sympathy from the WWE Universe. This could then be further built to help Reigns turn face leading up to SummerSlam and beyond.

Hence, if Reigns is to turn face at Money in the Bank, it won't be a surprise to see his ally betray him. Well, regardless of what happens at the show, one thing is certain, the story of The Bloodline will keep WWE fans intrigued for a long time to come.

