4 possible matches Triple H must book as the 2024 King of The Ring Final

This year's King of The Ring tournament has marked the iconic return of this prestigious event, boasting high-profile matches that has intrigued the WWE Universe. As the tournament progresses to its semi-final stage on Monday Night RAW, anticipation is soaring to new heights.

For those unaware, the impending semi-final clash between Gunther and Jey Uso will see the duo square off in a singles bout on the upcoming edition of the red brand. It promises to be nothing short of epic.

Meanwhile, over on WWE SmackDown, fans can look forward to quarter-final showdowns featuring Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes and Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight. The winners of these matches will advance to face off in the semi-finals of the King of The Ring tournament.

Looking ahead, there are four matches that Triple H must book for the finals of King of the Ring 2024.

#4 Jey Uso vs. Randy Orton is one of the possibilities for finals of King of The Ring

Jey Uso has already secured his spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. However, if The Yeet Master manages to secure a victory over The Ring General next week, it will pave his way into the finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Randy Orton appears to be a favorite to be the finalist from WWE SmackDown, especially considering WWE's tradition of featuring legendary superstars in their events held in Saudi Arabia. So, if The Viper defeats Carmelo Hayes in their impending showdown and further emerges victorious in the semi-finals, it will set the stage for a showdown between Jey and Orton in the finals of the KOTR.

Also, when The Viper made his return to the company last year, fans witnessed some heated interactions between these two. This stemmed from The Legend Killer's intentions to seek revenge on the Samoan faction, but Orton later excluded the Samoan twin from his search for vengeance.

However, a clash between these two is something that fans would surely be intrigued to see.

#3 Gunther vs. Randy Orton could be another realistic possibility

Another potential final match that Triple H might book for the King of The Ring final could be a clash between Gunther and Randy Orton. This scenario would unfold if the results of the semi-finals follow the same situation outlined above for the blue brand but with The Ring General emerging as the victor next week on RAW. This would set the stage for a dream showdown between the Imperium leader and The Viper.

Back in 2023, Gunther made an appearance on the Busted Open podcast where he praised The Legend Killer, stating that 'he was one of the best ever.'

Additionally, if Gunther manages to defeat Randy in the finals, it would elevate his status even further in the Stamford-based promotion, considering that he would have overcome a veteran like Randy Orton.

#2 Triple H could book The Megastar in the finals

LA Knight is poised to face off against Tama Tonga in a quarter-final match of the King of The Ring tournament. Despite facing the formidable Bloodline, The Megastar still holds a significant chance of securing victory and advancing in the tournament. If Knight does manage to reach the finals, it could set the stage for a thrilling showdown between him and Gunther.

In 2022, Gunther and Knight engaged in a heated feud on NXT and clashed at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, where the Imperium leader emerged victorious. Thus, the finals would provide an opportunity for Knight to seek revenge for his previous loss against Gunther.

#1 Triple H could book a Bloodline vs. Bloodline in the finals of King of The Ring

Despite Roman Reigns' absence, The Bloodline saga remains one of the top storylines in the WWE. The King of The Ring finals presents an opportunity for Triple H to elevate the family drama by booking a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match in the finals, featuring Tama Tonga and Jey Uso.

A clash between these two in the King of The Ring finals would not only heighten anticipation among fans but might also work as an option for the potential return of Jey to the family drama. Teasers of this possibility were also dropped at Backlash: France.

If Triple H indeed books this match, it will be intriguing to see whether the former Right Hand Man can overcome the odds against The Bloodline and emerge victorious as the 2024 King of The Ring.

