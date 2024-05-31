4 Possible matchups for WWE RAW's new draftee

Dijak was recently called back to the main roster during the 2024 WWE Draft. General Manager Adam Pearce selected him for Monday Night RAW.

His previous stint on RAW in 2020 as T-Bar was underwhelming due to poor creative decisions. However, after returning to NXT in 2022, he managed to revive his career and became one of NXT's top stars.

WWE would likely want to handle his main roster run more carefully this time to showcase his talents better. Here are four potential matchups that could kickstart Dijak's new journey on Monday Night RAW.

#4. Kofi Kingston is a former WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35

WWE would aim to give Dijak a solid start to help him establish himself on the main roster. A potential feud with Kofi Kingston could be beneficial for both parties. Since his return from injury, The New Day member has been somewhat lost in the shuffle.

Trending

An intense singles feud with Dijak could allow Kofi to showcase why he deserves to be featured more prominently. At the same time, a loss to Dijak at this stage in Kofi's career wouldn't harm his status, and Dijak securing a win over a former WWE Champion would be an ideal way to kickstart his current run on RAW.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov and Dijak battled in a series of matches last year, with their Last Man Standing bout at NXT Battleground being one of the best of 2023.

Ilja was also moved to RAW during the 2024 Draft, and WWE could want to renew their rivalry. A matchup to determine which call-up deserves a potential title shot could be an intriguing storyline to kickstart Dijak's journey on RAW.

#2. Sheamus

Expand Tweet

Sheamus is synonymous with having banger matches. His hard-hitting style and resilience make him one of the most intense stars on Monday Night RAW. Facing Sheamus in their first feud would be daunting for most, but Dijak might disagree.

Dijak has also built a reputation for delivering outstanding matches on NXT and would welcome a potential battle with the former WWE Champion.

Such a showdown would allow Dijak to showcase why he is considered one of the most intense in-ring workers in the company and further solidify his place on the main roster.

#1. Damian Priest

Dijak has had several encounters with Damian Priest, battling over the NXT North American Championship and facing off when both were first drafted to the main roster.

This familiarity could make for an intriguing storyline. Dijak could make a shocking debut by confronting The Judgment Day member on his first night back on RAW. Challenging Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship as his first feud would catapult Dijak to the main event scene and quickly get him over with the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback