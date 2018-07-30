Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 possible outcomes for the next episode of Monday Night Raw

Kebin Edwin Antony
ANALYST
Preview
30 Jul 2018

Brock Lesnar
The Beast will be in the house!

The July 30th episode of Raw will emanate live from the US Bank Arena at Cincinnati, Ohio. Team Red's road to SummerSlam will take a giant leap as the reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to WWE television for the first time since the Greatest Royal Rumble. 

The new number one contender - Roman Reigns will get an opportunity to confront his SummerSlam opponent face to face, and we can expect all hell to break loose during this confrontation. 

The Universal Champion will not only have Roman Reigns to worry about as Mr. MITB Braun Strowman is lurking in the shadows, waiting for Lesnar to show up. Lesnar should keep his eyes wide open on Raw if he wants to walk out with the Universal Championship. 

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey's suspension will be over this week, and the female beast will look to hunt down her SummerSlam opponent/Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss. 

We also have two big singles matches on the card as Seth Rollins takes on Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor takes on Constable Baron Corbin. Lot's of things are at stake, and this week's Raw is indeed an all important night heading towards SummerSlam.

With that said, let's take a look at the possible outcomes for this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#4 Baron Corbin beats Finn Balor

Balor and Corbin
A forgettable feud!

Finn Balor will go up against Constable Baron Corbin in an Extreme Rules rematch on this week's Raw, and this match could lead to these two superstars facing each other once again at SummerSlam.

It's apparent that the WWE creative team does not have anything for the first ever Universal Champion, and we can't expect Balor to get anywhere near the Universal Title picture. But they also can't afford to keep him out of the program, and that explains the reason behind his ongoing feud with Baron Corbin.

There seems to be no big plan for Balor at SummerSlam, and he could find himself in the ring once again with Baron Corbin at the event. If that is the plan, we can see Balor losing his match against Corbin on this week's Raw, this would open the door for their SummerSlam match.  

Kebin Edwin Antony
ANALYST
A Pro Wrestling fanatic from the southern part of the beautiful country of India!
