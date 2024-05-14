4 Possible stipulations for Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre if it happens at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring event

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre confronted each other on the opening segment of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion granted The Scottish Warrior a title opportunity once he was healthy.

McIntyre is currently dealing with a hyperextended elbow, and it is unclear if he will be medically cleared to compete at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25.

Should he be healthy and the match eventually takes place at WWE's coming Premium Live Event, we look at four stipulations that could be added to it.

#4. Last Man Standing Match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest

It has been a while since fans saw a Last Man Standing match in the Stamford-based promotion. The last time the WWE Universe witnessed a Last Man Standing match was at Fastlane 2023 when Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura collided for the World Heavyweight Championship. So, it would make sense for the company to go in that direction.

It is a match where all bets are off, and everything is legal, as there is no disqualification. Fans should expect The Judgment Day members and CM Punk to get involved if it happens.

#3. Street Fight Match

This is another stipulation that could be added to the match, where there is no disqualification and no countouts. In addition, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre would be allowed to use weapons, while the match would end only via submission or pinfall.

Fans should again expect an outside interference in the favor of either wrestler.

#2. No disqualification

Like a Street Fight and a Last Man Standing match, this is a match where everything is legal. It is a rather usual stipulation that could be added to the match especially if things got out of control.

Should this match become No Disqualification, we should consider it a no-brainer that The Judgment Day and CM Punk will get involved. It is worth noting here that Punk and Drew McIntyre are in the middle of a big feud, so fans could expect the Best In The World to get involved.

#1. Steel Cage Match

Another brutal stipulation that could be added to the match to ensure that the outcome will be determined inside the ring and by Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre's performance.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if RAW General Manager Adam Pearce went with that stipulation to ensure that nobody else would appear during the match and would affect its outcome in any way possible.

With Drew McIntyre's status still unclear, fans should wait until next Monday night to find out whether the match will take place at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event or be moved to another date.

