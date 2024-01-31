4 potential challengers for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 if Cody Rhodes faces Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns is seemingly in high demand during WrestleMania season. Cody Rhodes, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, immediately called his shot against the WWE champion for another title opportunity. However, the decision was ostensibly swayed by Seth Rollins' pitch on WWE RAW.

There are also additional rumors of The Rock and The Tribal Chief clashing this year that is 'still in the talking stage.' Following the recent events on Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns' opponent might still need to be decided for The Show of Shows. Below are a few potential contenders for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

#4. Damian Priest

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase in July last year. Till date, he has attempted a few cash-ins on Seth Rollins, which have ended in disaster.

The Archer of Infamy's focus seems prioritized on the World Heavyweight Championship but that has not deflected him from potentially going after Reign's title. Before winning the MITB contract, the 41-year-old stated that to make a name for himself in WWE, he must face Roman Reigns.

Both their factions, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline, have not seen eye to eye and clashed on a few occasions. The Tribal Chief was not witness to these battles. In a rare turn of events, if The Visionary defends his title against Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of Immortals, that could force Damian Priest to pre-cash-in his contract on Roman Reigns.

#3. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior is one amongof the many mighty heroes who had unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for his title in his historic reign so far.

The last time Drew McIntyre held the WWE Championship was in 2020, and in front of an empty stadium, which he reminds fans to the day. The RAW star has been on a rampage recently of brutalizing whoever opposes him. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns' history dates long before the latter rose to prominence.

Since he wants to become champion again, and his history with The Bloodline, McIntyre could consider challenging Reigns once again. He has expressed an interest in a rematch against The Head of the Table, and what better place to do it than at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline in 2022. Him being the ever silent member of the group and taking out all against the faction earned him the title of The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

The 30-year-old made his main roster debut when he helped Roman Reigns retain his championship at Clash at the Castle 2022. Since then, Sikoa has proven to be a reliable member of the group, even during the WWE champion's absence.

Jey Uso left the group and went his own merry way, thriving on the WWE RAW roster. It is only a matter of time before the young Anoaʻi family member also throws his gloves in the ring and stands up to Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is known for not backing down from anyone, but in a few instances, has been spotted not demanding or barking orders at Solo Sikoa as he does to the other members of the group. Roman Reigns even pronounced him his 'Tribal heir.' This could enable Solo Sikoa to stand on The Head of the Table's 'level' and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Randy Orton

With the ongoing rumblings in the RAW and SmackDown rosters, Randy Orton going one-on-one with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be an ideal way to end his revenge quest.

The Viper, along with AJ Styles and LA Knight, competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024 against the WWE champion. However, a singles match against the man who played a vital role in an injury that left him injured for a year and a half would surely be a justified end to their WWE rivalry.

Randy Orton is known for his vicious nature and taking every opportunity to annihilate his opponents in the ring. In the months leading up to the mega event, Orton could continue his mind games and attempt to throw Reigns off his game before possibly dethroning him.

