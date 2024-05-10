4 Potential contenders to win the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank contract

Every year, WWE fans wait for the Money in the Bank with a lot of excitement. The PLE and the ladder match never fail to provide fans with a ton of entertainment with very high stakes. Plus, given how last year's MITB event went, several members of the WWE Universe can't wait for the 2024 edition.

Like always, the 2024 edition of the event will also contain matches for both the men's and women's briefcase. While both divisions have talented superstars who can win the title, in this article we will look at four potential contenders to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract:

#4. Shayna Baszler can win the Money in the Bank

When Shayna Baszler feuded with Ronda Rousey and beat her in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023, many believed she was up for a big push in the Stamford-based promotion. However, none of that happened and Baszler eventually ended up with even less screen time.

Hence, if WWE wants to build her up again, one of the best ways they could achieve this is by booking her to win the 2024 Money in the Bank. By doing so, Baszler can be involved in feuds with big names and potentially even win a title.

#3. Zoey Stark

Even though Zoey Stark has yet to reach the top of the card, it's clear WWE sees something in her. That's probably the reason why she was paired with a legend like Trish Stratus in the first place. If the promotion does have big plans for Stark, then the 2024 Money in the Bank is the perfect place to launch her.

WWE could book Stark to win the MITB briefcase and potentially fast-track her route to a World Championship. Also, in the MITB ladder match itself, Stark will be able to show plenty of her in-ring skills which will help her make a name for herself.

#2. Chelsea Green

When Chelsea Green returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble and got eliminated within a matter of seconds, fans were not sure what to expect from her. However, Green has managed to make a place for herself as one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster.

As a matter of fact, reports before WrestleMania 40 said that after the event, Green would receive a huge push from WWE. If these reports are true, Green's push could begin with her winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, and then the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship

#1. Tiffany Stratton

The rise of Tiffany Stratton on the main roster has been phenomenal. Despite not even completing 6 months since moving to SmackDown, Stratton has already managed to become a household name. The 25-year-old even challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash in France.

While Stratton's challenge was unsuccessful, maybe she can have another go at the champion after winning the Money in the Bank contract. By booking Stratton to win the briefcase, WWE will only help Stratton get more popular, and winning MITB could be the perfect step before she wins a major title.

