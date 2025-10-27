4 Potential Endings to WWE RAW This Week

The October 27 edition of WWE RAW will be the go-home show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. Several matches have been announced for tonight, with the most notable being a Women's Tag Team Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce also announced an Intercontinental Championship number one contender's match between Penta and Rusev in his preview on X. That said, here are four potential endings to the show:4. Bayley could attack Lyra Valkyria and turn heelThe former WWE Women's Champion has been portraying a split personality character, alternating between her 'Hugger' and 'Role Model' personas. If she fails to win the tag team championship with Valkyria, she may complete a full-blown heel turn by attacking the former NXT star.Bayley could launch a brutal assault on Valkyria and stand tall over her to end the show, provided the title match is the main event of WWE RAW.3. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could win the World Tag Team ChampionshipAJ Styles and Dragon Lee are set to appear on WWE RAW tonight after dethroning The Judgment Day last week to win the World Tag Team Championship. The new champions could be confronted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and be forced to put the titles on the line.Owing to their newfound momentum after betraying Seth Rollins, The Brons may end Styles and Lee's title reign at just one week. This would make them look incredibly dominant and would help them enter a new storyline, at least for the time being.2. CM Punk could destroy Jey Uso on the mic during their promo segment on WWE RAWThe Best in the World is set to battle Jey Uso for the recently vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Punk earned his shot at the title by defeating Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match. The YEET Master, on the other hand, won a battle royale last week to seal his spot.Punk and Uso are expected to have a promo segment in the ring ahead of their title match this Saturday. The Second City Saint could show no mercy to the record tag team champion and completely destroy him on the mic, making a strong statement right before their highly anticipated match.1. Jey Uso could turn heelLast week, Jey Uso eliminated his brother, Jimmy, en route to winning the battle royale. The YEET Master did not appear to have any regrets about his decision after the match, despite Jimmy looking shocked.Tonight, the former Intercontinental Champion could turn heel by either attacking his brother or launching a brutal assault on Punk. Since the Straight Edge Superstar is the surefire babyface heading into the bout, it makes sense to turn Jey heel, especially since he has become more selfish since he started taking advice from Roman Reigns.A heel turn would get fans on Punk's side and let Uso begin a new arc with his heel character.