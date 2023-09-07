4 potential replacements for Becky Lynch at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

It was recently announced that Becky Lynch won't be able to join her fellow WWE stars for the company's upcoming event in India, Superstar Spectacle. The reason for her absence is passport problems. Her sudden removal from the card is unfortunate, but it may open some doors for other stars.

In this list, we will look at four potential superstars that could replace Becky Lynch at WWE Superstar Spectacle on Friday.

#4 Becky Lynch's latest rival could replace her

The Man recently concluded her rivalry with Trish Stratus at Payback by winning a Steel Cage match against the Hall of Famer. She also recently engaged in a back-and-forth on social media with Tiffany Stratton. The NXT Women's Champion claimed she would be a better champion than Lynch, who never won the title.

It was recently announced that Becky Lynch would return to NXT next week. She will battle Stratton for the brand's top title.

NXT star Bron Breakker is also advertised to appear at Superstar Spectacle, and Stratton could join him to represent the developmental brand in India. Lynch's rival could appear at the event to hype her feud with The Man by delivering a promo.

#3 Zoey Stark could appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle

After the Payback event, Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus' alliance ended after the latter attacked her partner. From the looks of it, the Hall of Famer might take some time off from WWE, allowing Stark to kickstart a new storyline.

Stark joined forces with Stratus soon after her debut. This could be her time to prove her capability as a singles star. She has a storied history with Big Time Becks and could replace her at Superstar Spectacle on Friday.

#2 Shayna Baszler could start a new storyline this weekend at Superstar Spectacle

Shayna Baszler recently returned to singles action after her feud with Ronda Rousey ended at SummerSlam 2023. The former has not been included in any significant storylines since then. However, she was in action on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where she battled Zoey Stark.

Both stars exchanged pleasantries and complimented each other after the bout. If Stark is at the event, both stars could run back their match and see if they have the chemistry to deliver an exciting rivalry or possibly even a partnership.

#1 Raquel Rodriguez could get a headstart against Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch didn't have a confirmed match when she was pulled from WWE Superstar Spectacle. Two stars that did were Rhea Ripley and Natalya. They will battle for the Women's World Championship on Friday.

However, The Judgment Day member will also be in action next Monday against Raquel Rodriguez. The challenger could put the champion on notice by interrupting The Eradicator's title match. Alternatively, Rodriguez could compete in a bout of her own. It will be interesting to see if the two stars interact on Friday.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.