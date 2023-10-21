4 potential stipulations for Roman Reigns and LA Knight's match at Crown Jewel 2023

On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Roman Reigns will take on LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. WWE later confirmed the same through social media posts, and Paul Heyman kicked off this week's SmackDown, confirming the same. Since then, fans have been excited to see the duo compete.

Last week on the blue brand, fans witnessed a glimpse of the match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. After Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event last week, Reigns launched a vicious attack on the Megastar. While the beating was one-sided, it created the necessary hype for the match between the two superstars.

Now that it has been confirmed Roman Reigns and LA Knight will face each other, in this article, we will look at four stipulations that could be part of the match between the two.

#4. Roman Reigns and LA Knight could lock horns in an Extreme Rules Match

When Roman Reigns and LA Knight face each other at Crown Jewel 2023, the duo's bout will probably be the main event of the night. Naturally, Reigns and Knight will be expected to deliver a great match. While the duo possesses the ability to do the same, an Extreme Rules Match could add to the excitement.

A potential Extreme Rules Match could help open new avenues for both men in the bout. It would also add plenty of excitement for the fans since the Megastar and The Tribal Chief would be able to use some of the most dangerous weapons available at their disposal.

#3. Tables Match

The last time Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was at SummerSlam 2023. At the Premium Live Event, Reigns faced his cousin and former stablemate Jey Uso. While the match between the two received mixed reviews, the duo, on several occasions, made use of tables.

Similarly, at Crown Jewel 2023, Reigns and LA Knight could face each other in a Tables Match. Given Knight has never competed in a Tables Match, this would be a good outing for the 41-year-old. It would only help add to his experience, which would help him in the push he has been getting in recent times.

#2. Unsanctioned Match

Over the last few years, WWE has witnessed several Unsanctioned Matches take place in its ring. From Big Show and Randy Orton to Triple H and Seth Rollins, Unsanctioned Matches have been enjoyed by fans. Hence, this could be a match in which Roman Reigns and LA Knight face each other.

While this match could prove to be good because anything can be used, it would also benefit Knight in a major way. Since the match will be unsanctioned, a loss will not show on the wrestler's record. Hence, if the Megastar is unable to beat Reigns, his push won't be affected a lot since this type of match protects the loser.

#1. Hell in a Cell match

While Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion whose title reign has lasted for three years, the constant criticism Reigns has faced is that he uses outside interference to win matches. This has been the case in almost every Roman Reigns match, and it has left his opponents frustrated.

Hence, if LA Knight wants to ensure no one from The Bloodline interferes in his match at Crown Jewel, it would be in the 41-year-old's best interest to face Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match. While this type of match has seen outside interference on a few occasions, it is the safest among other match types.

Which type of match would be the best possible way for Roman Reigns and LA Knight to compete against each other? Sound off in the comments section below!

