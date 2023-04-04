4 questions WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 MUST answer 

WWE RAW tonight emanates from the Crypto Arena in the wake of a very buzzworthy WrestleMania weekend. The most anticipated RAW of the year also comes just hours after the company announced a merger with UFC under Endeavor Holdings. All eyes will be on the red brand to see how it kicks off a new era and sets off a fresh cycle of storytelling.

The show should continue the towering tradition of epic returns, debuts and surprises to live up to its decades-long history. It will also need to answer a few burning questions generated by WrestleMania that need to be addressed as quickly as possible.

Here are four of the biggest questions WWE RAW after WrestleMania MUST address in the fallout from the The Show of Shows.

#4: Will there be a draft?

Manny 🤍 @manny_g_erasmo After #WrestleMania the WWE Draft is set to take place. It was noted that all of those Triple H returns and rising stars will finally get the spotlight the fans have been waiting for. They waited until the draft to “refresh”. Expect a new era in WWE. (PWInsider) After #WrestleMania the WWE Draft is set to take place. It was noted that all of those Triple H returns and rising stars will finally get the spotlight the fans have been waiting for. They waited until the draft to “refresh”. Expect a new era in WWE. (PWInsider) https://t.co/K0HR4Zz1nZ

WrestleMania is the culmination of a year's worth of WWE storytelling, where the company's biggest stars chase their biggest goals. This means that it mostly wipes the slate clean for the next episodes of RAW and SmackDown to reboot the product and usher in new creative directions. These shows are thus perfect for a draft to mix up the roster and create new combinations, feuds and dream matches.

RAW after WrestleMania must address the draft issue and at least give the fans an indication of if or when it will occur.

#3: Which new feuds (and talent) does WWE have in store for the RAW roster?

iBeast @ibeastIess Melo NXT champion, Bron Breakker RAW after Mania call up.



WE UPPPPPP Melo NXT champion, Bron Breakker RAW after Mania call up.WE UPPPPPP https://t.co/otMgyc8zMY

After the success of WrestleMania 39, the RAW roster is ready to make new memories and tell new stories to the WWE Universe. New rivalries will be forged, new friendships will be made, and hopefully, new talent will make their way to the red brand!

Who will the likes of Seth Rollins tangle with next? Will factions like Damage CTRL break up? Will we see a huge call-up like Bron Breakker? Will we have a shocking debut from, say, Jay White? WWE RAW should have all or most of these answers for us!

#2: Who will challenge the red brand's champions?

Who will step up to the titleholders on RAW?

For the first time in almost a year, WWE's titles are equally split between RAW and SmackDown. With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn having defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39, the red brand now hosts four main roster championships, the same as Friday nights. It also means that the tag team division on Monday nights has a new pair of champions to make magic with.

So which team will step up to the plate? Elsewhere, who will go after The EST and the John Cena-conquering "Forever Champ" Austin Theory? Will The Now capitalize on the biggest win of his career and gain some momentum?

#1: What's next for Cody Rhodes and Asuka?

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan



Cody Rhodes, happy-go-lucky throughout his entire road to



With this one shot begins a NEW… This one single shot tells more story and passion than the opposite ever could.Cody Rhodes, happy-go-lucky throughout his entire road to #WrestleMania , wanted to “finish the story”, a story of which he never was involved in the beginning.With this one shot begins a NEW… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This one single shot tells more story and passion than the opposite ever could.Cody Rhodes, happy-go-lucky throughout his entire road to #WrestleMania, wanted to “finish the story”, a story of which he never was involved in the beginning.With this one shot begins a NEW… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jNn7MH2KJp

Cody Rhodes and Asuka suffered devastating losses at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare and Empress of Tomorrow seemed to have arrived on the Grandest Stage at the perfect time, each riding huge waves of momentum. Despite valiant efforts, they came up short, both seemingly sacrificed to protect records being pursued by the champions.

Rhodes seemingly lost to protect Roman Reigns' march to 1000 days as Universal champion, while Asuka's defeat kept Bianca Belair's undefeated WrestleMania streak alive. This is great for the champions, but where does it leave the defeated challengers? How will they rebuild themselves to reach the same peaks they scaled on Sunday? Will they EVER reach those levels again?

WWE RAW will give us the first indication of what their future holds tonight.

