4 real-life Bloodline members that are a part of the WWE 2K25 roster

One of The Bloodline's very own Roman Reigns is the cover of the WWE 2K25 with Paul Heyman also making his presence known. As the biggest wrestling group in recent history, it's no wonder that other members of the Anoa'i family are also part of the game.

It was announced that WWE 2K25 will be released in March this year with three versions available. "The Deadman Edition" will focus on The Undertaker, the Standard Edition will feature Roman Reigns, while "The Bloodline Edition" will celebrate the legacy of the Anoa'i family. With this in mind, it's no surprise that these stars are playable characters in the game. However, fans will also see some new and unique names on the roster.

For this list, we will look at four real-life Bloodline members who are part of WWE 2K25:

#4. The Rock will appear in the game for the first time since being involved with The Bloodline

It's safe to say that The Rock elevated and made The Bloodline's story more exciting last year when he turned heel and feuded with Cody Rhodes en route to WrestleMania 41. With the many characters he portrayed over the years, there's no wonder two versions of him will be present.

The Final Boss will appear in the game as part of the roster, making it his 24th appearance in the series after debuting all the way back in SmackDown!1. For The Bloodline Edition, the Nation of Domination version of Rock will also be available as DLC.

#3. Roman Reigns' brother Rosey will make his 2K debut

Rosey was a former WWE star who wrestled for the company from 2001 until 2006, becoming a member of 3-Minute Warning, Island Boys, and partnering with The Hurricane. He is the brother of Roman Reigns and unfortunately passed away on April 17, 2017 due to complications of congestive heart failure. However, aside from his family, his legacy will live on in the upcoming edition of WWE 2K.

The former World Tag team Champion was announced as part of the game's Legend roster. This will mark Rosey's debut in the company's main Game series, with his first game appearance occurring at SuperCard.

#2. WWE 2K25 will feature Yokozuna again

Yokozuna was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 [Image Credits: WWE.com]

One of the most well-known giants in wrestling history was Yokozuna. He wrestled in WWE from 1992 until 1998 and passed away in October 2000. He is related to the likes of Roman Reigns, Rikishi, The Rock, and more. In 2012, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame by The Usos and Rikishi.

Like Rosey, the former WWF Champion will join the WWE 2K25's Legend roster. This will mark his fifth appearance at the game series, debuting in 2K14 and his first overall game appearance happening at the 1993 Royal Rumble.

#1. Umaga will have an alternate version available for WWE 2K25

Many of The Bloodline's characters have undergone some changes throughout their careers, like Umaga. Before he was known as The Samoan Bulldozer, he wrestled as Jamal from 2001 until 2003, teaming up with Rosey as 3-Minute Warning.

For the 2K25 game, Jamal will be present as part of the Legend roster. For Umaga, this will be his eighth appearance, initially joining the series for SmackDown vs. RAW 2007 and appearing at Wrestle Kingdom for his first game.

