4 Real-life friendships ruined by WWE feuds

Maintaining a healthy environment backstage is of utmost importance for WWE. While week after week, fans see wrestlers indulge in brutal matches and intense storylines, many of them share friendly relations backstage and have deep respect for one another.

However, there have been instances where this deep respect turned into a bitter rivalry. While there are different reasons for each instance, this is definitely something that has happened over the years and is not something one would want to witness.

Today we will look at four instances where real-life friendships in WWE were ruined due to storyline feuds.

#4. WWE legends Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage

Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage are arguably two of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. While a lot is known about them, what remains less talked about is that both wrestlers went through a lot together. From being tag team partners to sharing a rivalry, the duo saw it all.

Early on, Hogan and Savage had immense respect for each other. They put up some great matches due to their bond. However, the relationship between the two began to break down in the late 1980s due to their competitive natures and Savage's rumored jealousy regarding his wife, the legendary Miss Elizabeth.

The two went on to work together again in World Championship Wrestling, but after WCW folded in 2001, the wedge between them was driven even deeper. The Macho Man even released a diss track on Hogan.

Naturally, the leader of Hulkamania also had some unkind words to say about Savage and dissed him on multiple occasions. However, it is said that shortly before Savage died, the two reconciled.

#3. Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty were a popular tag team in WWE. Together, they competed as The Rockers. As a team, Michaels and Janetty did very well. However, in December 1991, the duo split and went their separate ways.

While there is no official reason behind their breakup, many believe it had to do with some backstage issues. Regardless of what the reason was, it was hard to see Michaels and Jannetty break up, considering they had been a team for six years.

The implosion of The Rockers happened on-screen when Michaels superkicked Jannetty and threw him through Brutus Beefcake's Barber Shop window. After going their own ways, Michaels and Janetty also had some verbal back and forth against each other. The duo competed against each other on many occasions, which resulted in acclaimed matches due to the off-screen rivalry they had developed.

#2. Triple H and Chyna

Triple H and Chyna were one of the strongest couples in WWE. Involved in a real-life romantic relationship, both individuals saw a lot of success in their careers when they were together. This is because of the bond they shared off-screen. Not only did they live together, but it is rumored that they were thinking of marriage.

However, this romantic equation would take a complete u-turn after Triple H began an on-screen relationship with Stephanie McMahon. Not only did fans enjoy the bond between The Game and Stephanie, but the two themselves enjoyed each other's company.

This resulted in Triple H and Stephanie McMahon getting married. Naturally, Chyna was broken after this development. Her love for The Game turned into hate, and she even went on to make serious allegations about him.

#1. Edge and Matt Hardy

Edge and Matt Hardy are two names that are still very relevant in wrestling. Over the course of their careers, both wrestlers have done enough work to cement their legacies. While they have both been involved in some great feuds, one of WWE's most infamous rivalries pitted them against each other.

When Edge and Matt Hardy started off, the two had a lot of respect for each other. And it was only natural considering the talent they had. However, this respect turned into a deep enmity after Matt Hardy discovered that his girlfriend Lita was having an affair with Edge.

WWE even managed to make an entire storyline out of it. However, it remains a deeply uncomfortable series of events for those that were involved.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here