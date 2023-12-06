4 reasons why CM Punk should join WWE RAW

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames has brought a breath of fresh air to WWE. The 45-year-old's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion has opened up many possibilities for him and the company. Since appearing at the Premium Live Event, Punk made an appearance on RAW last week.

This week, he is scheduled to appear on SmackDown. However, there is no clarity about which brand CM Punk will join. While both shows will provide him with unique opportunities, RAW might be best suited for Punk right now.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why CM Punk should shake hands with Adam Pearce and join Monday Night RAW:

#4. CM Punk can become the face of RAW

It's safe to say that people think of Roman Reigns when one mentions WWE SmackDown. That's the kind of dominance The Tribal Chief has managed to create on the blue brand. However, when it comes to RAW, there are a plethora of top names.

Hence, CM Punk has a better scope of becoming a bigger name on the red brand. Similar to how Reigns has dominated SmackDown, Punk can be developed into an untouchable force on RAW.

#3. Become the leader of The Judgment Day

On Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day has established itself as a top attraction. Due to their activity, many believe the heel faction is better than The Bloodline on SmackDown. While that is something that could be debated, there is no doubt Judgment Day is currently one of the best in the business.

If CM Punk signs with RAW, in the coming weeks, the creative could develop a storyline that could witness the 45-year-old join and lead The Judgment Day. During his previous stint with WWE, Punk led factions like The Nexus and The Straight Edge Society. Therefore, his experience will translate well if he is booked to join The Judgment Day.

#2. Feud with Seth Rollins

When CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, the WWE Universe was excited to see him back. While many fans and wrestlers celebrated this return, one man expressed his frustration, and it was Seth Rollins. As Punk was busy soaking in the love from fans, Rollins was busy abusing and screaming at him.

WWE could use this reaction of The Visionary to build a feud with Punk. On RAW, the rivalry between Punk and Rollins would garner plenty of popularity for the brand. This potential rivalry between the duo could end with The Best in the World winning Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Push younger talent on RAW

While CM Punk's return to WWE has opened up plenty of opportunities for him and the promotion, this move also has to be looked at realistically. Currently, Punk is 45 years old, and he might not have a lot of time left inside the ring. However, the investment WWE made in him still wouldn't be a waste.

While Punk will make the promotion plenty of money as long as he wrestles, The Best in the World could also groom the younger generation on RAW. Learning from someone like Punk could be highly beneficial for the younger superstars of the red brand.

