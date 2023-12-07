4 reasons why CM Punk should join WWE SmackDown

CM Punk has become the talk of the town in WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar is a multi-time world champion who famously exited the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut back in 2014. He then took time away from the wrestling scene for many years.

Punk later returned to the industry via All Elite Wrestling, where he even won their world title. Things went south earlier this year, however, and Punk was fired by the company. This led to him returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Now, Punk is the most sought-after superstar, and it seems both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis wish to sign him to an exclusive contract with their respective brands. The Straight Edge Superstar first appeared on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW and will next appear on SmackDown this Friday.

Nick Aldis will surely attempt to sign the former world champion to the blue brand. This article will look at a handful of reasons why he should move to Friday nights full-time.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk should join WWE SmackDown.

#4. CM Punk allegedly wanted to feud with Kevin Owens

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens is one of the best stars in WWE. He is a former Universal Champion who main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania two years in a row. It seems unlikely he'll pull off the three-peat, but it may be possible if he feuds with the Straight Edge Superstar.

Punk undoubtedly knows this too. There were rumors that Punk wanted to return to WWE long before he actually did, and that his hope was to feud with Kevin Owens. While that has never been confirmed, it certainly seems feasible.

If those rumored hopes are accurate, CM Punk may opt to work on SmackDown moving forward to make the dream feud a reality. The two would undoubtedly deliver epic promos and a fantastic match. Plus, Punk getting a feud he desires will show the company's interest in keeping him happy.

#3. WWE SmackDown is the biggest brand in wrestling

Nick Aldis on SmackDown.

A clear reason why CM Punk should choose Friday Night SmackDown as his WWE brand comes down to viewership. Out of every wrestling show from any company in the world, SmackDown is by far number one.

RAW has the second-most viewers by a significant margin, but even the red brand is far behind Friday Night SmackDown. Nick Aldis' WWE brand is typically seen by two to two-and-a-half million viewers each week. By comparison, this is occasionally three times as many viewers as AEW Dynamite.

While RAW is still a major uptick by comparison, SmackDown is the place to be. Punk may want the most eyes on him to make him an even bigger star. If that's the case, signing on the dotted line for Nick Aldis would be the right move.

#2. The show has two part-time champions

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns.

One reason why CM Punk should choose WWE SmackDown as his home comes down to the simple fact that RAW is loaded with stars and the blue brand isn't. RAW has babyfaces such as Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins on the brand.

SmackDown does have a few big names, but many of them are part-time or away from television. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio have been away due to injury. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are both WWE champions, but neither is full-time.

Punk choosing SmackDown means he can help carry the brand moving forward. When the likes of the Tribal Chief and The Maverick are away, the Straight Edge Superstar can take the reigns.

#1. Punk could feud with Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

The biggest reason for CM Punk to choose WWE SmackDown as his home brand comes down to one person: Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is the biggest star in all of World Wrestling Entertainment and the industry as a whole.

There is no bigger feud for the Straight Edge Superstar than Roman. A match against the Head of the Table is bigger than anything in the industry. This is made even more true because Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Punk needs to choose SmackDown as his brand so he can battle and headline a major event against Roman. Could the two main event WrestleMania or Elimination Chamber in Australia? The possibilities certainly exist for the pair to make history.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here