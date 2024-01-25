4 reasons why Cody Rhodes must wait till 2025 to finish his story

Cody Rhodes has been on a tumultuous wave recently. The RAW Superstar was hell-bent on winning the WWE championship, a feat he promised himself and his father, the late Dusty Rhodes.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the 38-year old will not 'finish his story' against Roman Reigns this year. Ever since The Rock threw his hat in the ring, teasing a mega feud against The Tribal Chief, fans were convinced Rhodes' re-match would not take place any time soon.

An extension in Rhodes' quest for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could prove to be worth the wait. Let's take a look at a few possible reasons why a brief hold-up to 'finish the story' might not be a bad thing after all:

#4. Earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in the meantime

Prior to Seth Rollins' win as World Heavyweight Champion, he was engaged in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes. Their saga came to an end after three back-to-back feuds at premium live events.

The Visionary's recent injury set a domino effect in motion for not just himself but many stars, including Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and more. If The American Nightmare is unable to go for Reign's gold, he could consider a final shot against Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It would also pave way for Rollins to get some screen time off if a dire recovery duration is needed. Additionally, a 'consolation' championship reign would contribute to his journey of 'finishing the story' in the long run.

#3. Potential heel turn

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2023, he was considered a top face in the company. Be it challenging the heel champion Roman Reigns and his faction, or the heroic save when a fellow talent was attacked in the ring, Rhodes has achieved a lionheart status.

Some in the wrestling fraternity feel the good guy persona has surpassed it's time, and it was time for a heel turn. Back in his first WWE run, when a young Cody Rhodes was new to the main roster, he did a commendable job at being a heel. Granted he did have Randy Orton, his mentor, by his side. Now, years later, he can pick up where he left off.

Although the possibility of a heel turn at this stage would be unlikely, WWE should consider it to enhance his current gimmick.

#2. Reunite with Randy Orton to dethrone The Judgment Day for the tag team titles

Randy Orton's path to vengeance against The Bloodline is deemed to be a lengthy one, commencing at Royal Rumble 2024.

Cody Rhodes has made several appearances on WWE SmackDown, teasing his rivalry with Roman Reigns. Before going up for that title again, The American Nightmare must consider reuniting with his former mentor again.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes worked together in the mid-2000s, along with Ted Dibiase Jr., in The Legacy. All three members were second-generation stars looking to make their mark in WWE.

The two stars share a common disdain for The Tribal Chief, which could once again bring them together. Their auras and dominance could enable the duo to form a tag team and contend against Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

#1. Blockbuster feud with CM Punk at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes collided in a heated exchange on WWE RAW. The two stars are set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match and a confrontation was due.

They have been intertwined with each other's wrestling careers, overcoming much chaos to be among the most sought-after names in the industry. The American Nightmare's pursual of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship dimmed following rumors of The Rock clashing with Roman Reigns instead.

Given how Rhodes attempted to defeat The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of the Immortals last year, a break from the quest to 'finish his story' would be ideal. He should pick up the pieces from his encounter with The Straight Edge Superstar and take it to 'Mania.

Do you think it is a wise decision for Cody Rhodes to wait and finish his story? Sound off in the comments section below.

