4 reasons Cody Rhodes should turn heel at Backlash France

People are really interested in Cody Rhodes's time as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Amidst the impending Backlash in France, nevertheless, the question of whether a major betrayal is in the works remains high.

Here are four reasons why The American Nightmare might drastically change and become a vicious force in the WWE. This can happen during Cody Rhodes’ eagerly awaited championship defense against AJ Styles.

Denying a final run to fan-favorite AJ Styles

At Backlash, Rhodes is facing AJ Styles, a living legend known for his talent and agility. A lot of supporters think Styles should have another championship run, particularly in light of his recent excellent performance.

A win for Styles would be a suitable send-off as he approaches retirement. But a commanding heel flip by The American Nightmare, in which he destroys Styles' hopes for the title, may stoke fierce fan resentment and establish him as a merciless winner.

Cody Rhodes wants to play heel himself

Even Cody Rhodes has alluded to a possible heel change. He said in a recent interview with Rosenburg Wrestling that he wanted to go further into his darker side.

"I think I'm lying if I say I don't think about it. The truth is, I'm so caught up in the connection that I have, whether it's the friendships bracelets I get at the shows, or just these moments you have with the kids coming full cosplay, this new generation of fan that's going to grow up and have podcasts and radio shows...I'm so invested in them, that it's rare when I think outside of 'Well, what about a version of me that's hated? That's disliked, that's booed? I've certainly been booed before, been booed heavily...I guess I think minimally about it. And I could...you never say never.”

Now that he's enjoying the admiration of the WWE Universe after his historic victory, a quick change of direction may be a clever move. Rhodes could test the audience's opinion at the height of his success by turning heel, demonstrating his adaptability and giving his title run new life.

Countering the potential babyface return of Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

A comeback by Roman Reigns, maybe in a babyface role, is supposedly in the works. Cody Rhodes, the current champion, and Reigns, the returning hero, are two past competitors who may meet in what might be a spectacular rivalry. Although, Cody's heel turn would add an interesting level of testing.

Picture this: Rhodes has transformed into a villainous champion, and he uses his newfound power to establish himself as the true ruler, pitting himself against the returning "business favorite," Reigns. This role swap would not only create a lot of drama, but it would also set the setting for a title bout that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Cody Rhodes noted he can't be John Cena

Expand Tweet

John Cena has always been a babyface, even though people have mostly booed him. Cena never turned heel despite people booing him and made a name in WWE by being a babyface. Cena is also called the G.O.A.T. of WWE.

Recognizing Cena's huge impact, Cody Rhodes has been candid about pursuing a different direction inside the company. A daring move in that direction may be a possible heel turn. Cody Rhodes alluded to the notion in the same interview with Rosenberg Wrestling, admitting that he may not have Cena's "magic" when it comes to always playing the babyface.

“John [Cena]'s never happened, and I think rightfully so. I think what we got there, we look back at now and realise, I was just watching him versus Umaga the other day, you see the magic of what John was able to do. With the time I have left, contract-wise, I don't see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling."

But this doesn't take away from his skill. Accepting a villainous character may allow Cody Rhodes to show another side of his likable personality and capture viewers as a formidable opponent. This abrupt shift in his character would make him a legendary force in the WWE.

As the champion, he may push his limits and establish a thrilling, unexpected reign that keeps viewers glued to their seats. Given the remaining time on his contract and his willingness to try new things, this might be a very pivotal time for both Cody Rhodes and the WWE.