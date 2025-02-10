4 reasons why Cody Rhodes is unlikely to drop Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is nearly two months away and one of the biggest questions fans have is if Cody Rhodes will drop his Undisputed WWE Championship at the grand event. It will be exactly one year in April since Triple H put the title in the hands of The American Nightmare and installed him as the face of the company.

However, every WWE Champion has to drop the title at some point and Cody is no exception. However, how long Triple H and the WWE creatives want a champion to hold a title also counts. For example, Roman Reigns held it for nearly four years and dropped it only when a credible face emerged in WWE. And it appears that the creative might not make Cody drop the title at WrestleMania 41.

Although Cody Rhodes is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, he is unlikely to lose his championship in the first half of 2024.

This listicle will discuss four reasons why Cody Rhodes will retain his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#4 He has taken on the top guy role seamlessly

Cody Rhodes is the current face of WWE. He represents the brand today and the way he has carried the weight on his shoulders speaks volumes. Even The Rock credited Cody Rhodes for carrying the company on his shoulders for one year.

He broke his heel character and praised Rhodes on RAW's Netflix debut. Therefore, there is no doubt about the fact that he is the top guy today in the company, and dropping the title within such a short period is highly unlikely for him.

#3 A one-year reign is too short for Cody after dethroning Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes dropping the title at WrestleMania 41 is also unlikely because if he does so, he would be dropping the belt within a short period.

Roman Reigns, as the face of the company, held it for nearly four years. Cody had to fight him two WrestleManias in a row and only won the title the second time around.

Therefore, The American Nightmare might not drop the title at WrestleMania 41 because there is no bigger babyface in WWE than Cody.

Although Jey Uso is red-hot at the moment, he is unlikely to be given the top prize in the company since there is still a gap between Rhodes and him.

#2 Cena being around for a full year means he doesn't need to win number 17 at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has spoken about becoming a 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41. However, Cena is on his retirement tour and will be available for nearly 40 appearances this year.

Therefore, winning the gold at WrestleMania from Cody Rhodes might not be a prudent decision because he will have to make continuous appearances on WWE shows including live events afterward.

Triple H might not give Cena his 17th world title at WrestleMania. Instead, The Cenation Leader might win it in the second half of 2025, maybe at Survivor Series, and then drop it before the end of the year. It would be the perfect way for Cena would win the WWE Championship rather than beating Rhodes at WrestleMania.

#1 Cody Rhodes' feud with Randy Orton hasn't happened

A storyline that the fans have been desperately waiting for is Randy's feud with Cody Rhodes. The two have a rich history and their storyline would be cinematic, to say the least.

The Viper has been a babyface for some time and it has been rumored that he might return as a heel and turn on Cody Rhodes. As a result, they might clash against each other at either WrestleMania 41 or SummerSlam.

Since 'Mania is just two months away and Orton hasn't returned, it's unlikely that their feud will happen at WrestleMania. Instead, he might return at 'Mania, attack Rhodes, and then continue a long, bitter rivalry culminating at SummerSlam 2025.

