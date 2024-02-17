4 Reasons why Dominik Mysterio lost on SmackDown

Last year, Dominik Mysterio received a significant push in his singles career when the WWE booked him to win the NXT North American Championship. While he had a great run as champion, Dominik eventually lost the title. However, many believed the promotion would continue to push him, and they were right.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Dirty Dom faced Kevin Owens to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. However, despite having his moments in the match, a distraction from R-Truth led to Owens registering a victory.

In this article, we will look at four reasons why Dominik Mysterio lost to The Prizefighter on SmackDown:

#4. Dominik Mysterio is young in his career

Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's best talents in terms of character work and mic skills. However, it can be argued that Dirty Dom has yet to make a mark as an in-ring performer. While he improves each time he fights, he has only been wrestling since 2020.

Hence, there is a chance WWE did not book Dominik to beat Owens since the former does not have the experience to compete in a gruesome structure like the Elimination Chamber. However, given he is still young in his career, at some point, fans are bound to see him competing in such massive matches.

#3. To push Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' move to SmackDown hasn't been the most ideal. Since appearing on the blue brand, KO hasn't been able to make an impact. While the Canadian did have a United States Championship match against Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2024, he couldn't win.

This somehow hampered Owens' momentum on SmackDown. Therefore, if The Prizefighter had to lose to Dominik, it would further harm his image in the Stamford-based promotion. This is one reason why WWE might have preferred booking Owens to win this match.

#2. Different plans for Dominik Mysterio

In December 2023, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley traveled to Australia to promote the Elimination Chamber. During their visit, the duo gave several interviews and connected with their fans. Hence, it's sure that Dominik will be on the flight to Perth, Australia.

However, the reason why Dominik couldn't beat Kevin Owens can be linked to WWE having a different plan for him leading up to the Elimination Chamber. While it's unclear what role 'Dirty Dom' will play at the Premium Live Event, fans can expect something major due to his association with Rhea Ripley.

#1. To continue The Judgment Day vs R-Truth saga

During the match between Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens, R-Truth interfered as he mistook Owens to be The Miz. While the veteran did not do much initially, towards the end of the match, it seemed he would be giving a chair to Dominik. However, the former 24/7 Champion did not do that.

Instead, he took the chair and sat ringside, which led to Dominik getting distracted and Owens registering a win. It can be said that R-Truth was one reason why the young superstar lost, and this will only worsen the animosity The Judgment Day has for R-Truth.

