4 reasons why the Fatal Four-Way match for Roman Reigns' title at the Royal Rumble is a bad idea

Roman Reigns has the odds stacked against him at the upcoming Royal Rumble. This Saturday, the Undisputed Universal Champion will defend his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight - three power-hungry stars in pursuit of disdain against him.

However, the addition of a Fatal Four-Way match at the Premium Live Event might have its drawbacks. Let's take a look at a few ways the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble could have been postponed or not taken place at all:

#4. AJ Styles' addition seems rushed

There is no shortage of enemies for The Bloodline. Last year, AJ Styles teamed up with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The plans were thwarted when The Phenomenal One was attacked backstage in September, by menacing Bloodline members.

He returned in December, covered in black attire from top to toe, and attacked Knight when he came in for a save, hinting at a heel turn. The O.C. and Mia Yim approached AJ Styles but did not seem to know the reason behind his transition.

Styles was involved in a storyline against The Bloodline towards the end of last year, but his prolonged absence and now a sudden addition to the title picture seems a hurried attempt.

#3. LA Knight needs a title rematch without distractions

LA Knight's WWE career took an upside turn in 2023. His persona and ability to savagely roast his opponents made him a fan favourite.

Knight soon found himself taking shots at Roman Reigns and this eventually culminated with an epic match at Crown Jewel 2023. Jimmy Uso disrupted the match in a controversial manner which convinced fans that Knight was robbed of a well-deserved title win.

The Tribal Chief's schedule meant he was away from WWE television and, so, the rematch never happened. It would have been ideal if LA Knight had got a singles match against Roman Reigns, with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis banning The Bloodline from ringside.

#2. Drowns Randy Orton's revenge quest against Roman Reigns

Randy Orton returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2023 after spending more than a year in the wilderness. Randy was sidelined from in-ring action following a vicious attack on him by The Bloodline in mid-2022

The Viper confronted Roman Reigns and claimed that he was out for revenge and no one was safe. A match between the two of them at the Royal Rumble would have been ideal for Orton to exact his revenge against the Tribal Chief-led Bloodline. However, The Viper will now have to deal with LA Knight and AJ Styles too at the Rumble.

Granted there have been a lot of changes and additions of potential candidates like Knight for the Undisputed Title during Randy's time away from the company, but the legendary superstar still deserves a one-on-one match with Reigns.

#1. Roman Reigns' statistics in Fatal Four-Way Matches do not favour him

Saturday's Royal Rumble will be the first instance of Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. Till now, Reigns has defended his title in singles competition, which has mostly ended with an interruption by The Bloodline.

Recently, a Twitter user revealed that the reigning champion's record in such matches is quite dire. The rules of a Fatal Four-Way are such that one doesn't need to pin the defending champion to emerge victorious. Reigns has thus far competed in six Fatal Four-Way matches in his career and has emerged victorious on just a couple of instances.

However, considering that WWE might want Roman to surpass Hulk Hogan's record of most days as champion, a title loss at the Royal Rumble looks highly unlikely.

Who do you think should win the fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

