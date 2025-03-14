4 Reasons why Jey Uso can defeat Gunther at WrestleMania but will lose the title by SummerSlam

Jey Uso is preparing for the biggest match of his career when he faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master wants to dethrone the Ring General and become a World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

Given that he has become a fan favorite and has gotten a major push from WWE, Jey Uso could become the World Heavyweight Champion at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, he might not keep the title for long and eventually lose it by SummerSlam. We take a look at four reasons why this could happen.

#4. He is an easy target for a Money in the Bank cash-in

Suppose he becomes World Champion at WrestleMania 41. In that case, Jey Uso will have to pay attention to the superstars that will emerge as title contenders and the winner of the Money in The Bank Match, who can cash in his briefcase any time or place.

Thus, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner could be an easy target on RAW, given that he works every RAW show. He has feuded with fellow RAW stars, like Gunther, Grayson Waller, and the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

With that in mind, whoever wins the Money in the Bank Ladder Match could target Jey Uso instead of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (or John Cena, if the latter dethrone the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41).

#3. He would be the one to drop his title, not Cody Rhodes or John Cena

Given the status of Cody Rhodes as the top babyface in WWE and the face of the company, it is not likely that the Undisputed WWE Championship will change hands soon unless WWE Creative has John Cena make history with a record-breaking 17th World Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, if WWE Creative wants to crown a new champion, Uso will likely lose his title after WrestleMania 41.

#2. Jey Uso would have a huge target on his back

If Jey Uso wins the first World Title in his WWE career, he will become a fighting champion, but still, he will have a massive target on his back, as superstars on RAW will do their best to dethrone him.

Given that he is inexperienced in singles title runs, he might need to deal with a major upset if a RAW superstar dethrones him, especially if he is a fighting champion and issues open challenges on the red brand.

#1. He lost the Intercontinental Championship very quickly

Photo credit: WWE.com

Jey Uso dethroned Bron Breakker a few months ago and made history by claiming his first singles title since moving to WWE 14 years ago. However, he held the title only for a few weeks before The Dog defeated him to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship.

Likewise, WWE Creative could have the Yeet Master become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41, keeping the rivalry with Gunther alive. The Ring General would then dethrone him to reclaim the title by SummerSlam.

