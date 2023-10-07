4 reasons why LA Knight should consider becoming a 'Paul Heyman guy' in the future

Ever since LA Knight decided to team up with John Cena at Fastlane 2023, the former has registered himself in the bad books of The Bloodline. At the premium live event, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will be ever motivated to teach Knight a lesson about the consequences of taking part in something one isn't involved in.

However, the only Bloodline member who seems to have respect for Knight is Paul Heyman. In their interactions till now, Heyman has made sure to acknowledge The Megastar on multiple occasions. This has led to fans believing Knight could someday avail the services of Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

In this article, we will discuss four probable reasons why LA Knight should consider becoming a Paul Heyman guy:

#4. LA Knight will receive support during matches

Whether a superstar is face or heel, one can't deny that having Paul Heyman in their corner is beneficial in more than one way. During matches, Heyman has been known to be in the corner of his clients, and interfere when necessary to ensure a victory for his clients. This has led to many people wanting to work with him.

Hence, if Knight is to become a star like Roman Reigns or John Cena, he will need to have Paul Heyman in his career. Not only will The Wiseman be able guide him through matches, but he will also help him sail through the rough storms in his WWE career.

#3. Help with a potential heel turn

Currently, LA Knight is one of the biggest faces in WWE. While it seems unlikely he would turn heel anytime in his career, given the Stamford-based promotion's love for an unique storyline, it won't be a surprise to see Knight walking down the villainous path someday.

If this happens, having someone like Paul Heyman will benefit the 41-year-old. Throughout his career, Heyman has created some of the most terrorizing heels in WWE.

Even right now, Heyman is The Wiseman of Roman Reigns, who is the biggest draw in wrestling as a heel. Hence, Knight could use Heyman's services if he decides to go this way.

#2. Joins a prestigious list of superstars

When history speaks about the greatest managers in WWE history, it will be impossible not to speak about Paul Heyman. After all, Heyman has not managed one, but multiple superstars in his career. Not only has he simply cornered them, but also turned them into renowned superstars.

Hence, if LA Knight does become a Paul Heyman guy, the former will be joining an elite list of superstars, like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle, and Rob Van Dam. Being part of such a list would definitley give Knight a different boost altogether, which could be beneficial for him.

#1. Elevate his WWE career

When LA Knight first started receiving some of the biggest pops in WWE, many believed his push would come at Money In The Bank. However, when that did not happen, fans were left rather disappointed. While Knight has finally received his push, if he wants to further boost it, joining Paul Heyman would make sense.

During his time in WWE, Heyman has been an asset to every superstar he has represented. While there are several examples of the same, Roman Reigns is the best example.

Despite being a known face before joining Heyman, Reigns' popularity and career went on to the next level only after he joined The Wiseman. Hence, this could be a reason why Knight should become a Paul Heyman guy.

