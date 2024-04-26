4 Reasons why Roman Reigns should move to RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is approaching fast and the locker rooms of both RAW and SmackDown are up for another reshuffle. Interestingly, even wrestlers who are currently on a break, like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, are also eligible for the annual process. The Tribal Chief had an excellent run on SmackDown for years, but it might be time for him to switch brands.

The fall of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL marked the end of an era, changing the entire landscape of WWE. The Head of the Table is currently on a break and there is no timeline for his comeback. Judging from his social media post after 'Mania, he may not be gone for long. Hence, here is why he should move to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft.

#4 Enabling Cody Rhodes to successfully take over SmackDown

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes spanned two years, with the duo headlining two editions of WrestleMania. While fans enjoyed their latest clash in Philadelphia, it is time for the iconic storyline to rest and for Rhodes to become the top star on SmackDown.

Putting Reigns and The American Nightmare on the same brand will hinder the latter's momentum as many fans would like to see the former hold championship gold once again. Thus, The Tribal Chief could shift to RAW during the WWE Draft, avoiding a potential collision with Rhodes.

#3 WWE Draft can place Roman Reigns in the race for the World Heavyweight Title

While friction between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes isn’t something WWE would want right now, they might be looking to have The Tribal Chief ascend to the top of the mountain on RAW.

The World Heavyweight Title is currently in possession of a new champion, Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy has a massive target on his back, with many top names gunning for the championship. Interestingly, Jey Uso has secured a shot at the gold at Backlash France.

The WWE Draft could put The Tribal Chief in the race for Priest's title and allow the former to engage in yet another memorable feud with The Yeet Master.

#2 Jey Uso and Roman Reigns may reunite after the WWE Draft

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been at odds for months after dominating WWE together as part of The Bloodline. The Yeet Master had to leave the faction because of Reigns' arrogance and start afresh on RAW. However, The Tribal Chief can also turn into a babyface when he comes back.

With Reigns no longer champion, the Samoan cousins can mend fences and become allies again following the WWE Draft. Jey Uso recently shared that Reigns will always be his Tribal Chief after Solo Sikoa seemingly took control of the stable on SmackDown. If Reigns and Jey reunite on RAW, they can kickstart another chapter in The Bloodline saga.

#1 Roman Reigns can take control of The Bloodline once more

After Roman Reigns' loss in Philadelphia, The Bloodline isn’t what it used to be. The faction’s Enforcer, Solo Sikoa has seemingly become the new leader of the group. Moreover, he excommunicated Jimmy Uso from the faction and welcomed Tama Tonga.

While Reigns will look to regain control of his family, doing it alone won’t be a wise move. Hence, he could strengthen his ties with Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso on RAW after the WWE Draft to go up against the Solo Sikoa-led stable.

