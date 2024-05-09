4 Reasons why Solo Sikoa should not be replaced as The Bloodline leader until Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE TV after WrestleMania 40 Night Two. In his absence, Solo Sikoa has seemingly become The Bloodline's leader. Since Sikoa assumed control of the faction, fans have noticed a massive change in the way The Enforcer has been conducting himself. He has added new members to the group and altered his overall presentation.

Currently, The Bloodline consists of Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Jacob Fatu, a member of the Anoa'i family is also rumored to debut in WWE soon and possibly combine forces with his relatives. However, Fatu's arrival has reportedly been delayed due to backstage concerns. Per a report, the creative team thinks The Samoan Werewolf may outshine Sikoa upon his debut.

Regardless, WWE should not replace Sikoa as The Bloodline's leader until Roman Reigns returns due to the following reasons.

#4 Solo Sikoa was prepared for the role by Roman Reigns

The Bloodline is essentially the most dominant heel faction in WWE. Since joining the group, Solo Sikoa has silently observed how Roman Reigns has ensured that the faction stays on top.

Since Sikoa has been The Tribal Chief's closest ally over the past few years, there is no one better than him to be The Bloodline's leader. He is among the most feared men on the WWE roster and can rule the group with an iron fist.

#3 The Enforcer knows how to manage The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa has been a part of The Bloodline long enough to understand how it works. He now has a vision for his version of the group and can go to any lengths to achieve it.

He is the one who removed Jimmy Uso from the faction and added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Hence, both the new members are loyal to him, and he knows how to work with them. It makes no sense to replace him now given that he has already started making drastic changes to the faction.

#2 Enables him to become a top singles competitor and a better heel

Solo Sikoa has the potential to have a strong singles run in Roman Reigns' absence. When The Enforcer was working with the Reigns-led Bloodline, his singles career seemingly took a back seat.

Now, as the leader of The Bloodline, Sikoa can become one of the top solo competitors on the SmackDown roster and pursue championship gold. The 31-year-old's stablemates could help him win high-profile matches in true heel fashion and help him climb the ladder of success.

#1 The storyline remains concrete

The Bloodline's storyline has seemingly established Solo Sikoa as Roman Reigns' successor. Amid Reigns' absence, it only makes sense for The Enforcer to step up and take control of his family in WWE.

This could eventually lay the foundation for the next iteration of The Bloodline Civil War and a first-time-ever showdown between Reigns and Sikoa. Fans will also be interested to see whether The Rock will play a role in the saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback