While WWE, or professional wrestling in general, isn't for everyone, the stories about the industry's biggest stars, their struggles and triumphs, are almost always a must-see.

When it comes to the most recognized names in the business, Hulk Hogan has a permanent spot on the list. It's no secret how big a part The Hulkster has played in helping WWE (fka WWF), gain mainstream recognition. His influence was such that one didn't have to be a wrestling fan to know who he was.

Given his irreplaceable stardom, it was a no-brainer that Hollywood would be interested in making a biopic covering the generational rise of Hulk Hogan. Joker director, Todd Phillips, was set to direct it, and Thor star, Chris Hemsworth was roped in to play the titular character.

However, after being stuck in development limbo for over five years, the eagerly-anticipated movie has finally been shelved. Here we will discuss a few potential reasons for the failure.

#4 Ben Affleck's rumored Hulk Hogan film

Todd Phillips' Hulk Hogan movie would have likely featured The Hulkster's origin and how he conquered and redefined WWE that fans know today. The last few years in Hollywood are proof that biopics spanning multiple decades of the subject's life have a high chance of receiving rave reviews.

While Phillips' film would have been one of a kind, word got out recently about another Hulk Hogan project being in the works. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's joint production venture, Artists Equity, will be overseeing said film's development, with the former possibly playing Hogan too.

However, this movie wouldn't be highlighting the Real American's wrestling contributions, and would instead revolve around a controversial legal battle that he was a part of in the mid-2010s.

That said, two Hulk Hogan films, covering two strikingly contrasting phases of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's life, entering production around the same time could have been a mistake. That said, Hemsworth's film being more expensive meant it had more to lose at the box office.

#3 Hulk Hogan catching heat for his political ambitions

For several people, no matter where they lie on the USA's political spectrum, entertainment is supposed to be an escape from politics and other harsh real-life events.

That is why numerous big figures in both Hollywood and WWE prefer to keep their political affiliations private. Hulk Hogan recently decided to voice his support for fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump ahead of the presidential elections.

While every person has a right to support their favorite candidate, personalities whose names are attached to big-budget projects have somewhat restricted access to this luxury, as there's a chance of them alienating a significant chunk of the target audience who are against said celebrity's political stance.

Along with that, the wrestling legends' controversial comments about the current Vice President of the USA were not very well received. So, the looming fear of unending backlash headed Hogan's way might have played a part in his biopic getting shelved.

#2 Chris Hemsworth being booked and busy for the foreseeable future

There's no rulebook that indicates that a movie star must only work on one project at a time.

However, when it comes to leading the cast of a highly-anticipated film about one of WWE's Mount Rushmore stars, it's common sense that the actor would have to dedicate his undivided attention to doing justice to the role. From getting Hulk's mannerisms right to working on the physical changes required to nail the prime Hogan look, Hemsworth had quite a task at hand.

Now, with the Thor star returning to the MCU for possibly two mega-budget Avengers movies over the next three years, coupled with a potential fifth Thor film and a rumored lead role in the upcoming G.I. Joe/Transformers movie, it was unlikely that The Aussie star would have been able to give the Hogan biopic the time and effort it deserved.

Furthermore, given how much this project had been delayed already, keeping it on the back burner for a few more years while waiting for Hemsworth to fulfill his current obligations, might not have been a smart idea.

#1 Several other WWE legends with more intriguing life stories deserve a biopic

The legendary two-time Royal Rumble winner's rise to megastardom and his hefty role in boosting the popularity of professional wrestling to unfathomable heights is nothing short of a fascinating story.

But after so many delays, coupled with other controversial factors, it's totally possible that producers and other creative heads linked with the Hogan biopic decided it would be best to simply move on from this project.

However, that doesn't mean that Hollywood has given up on the idea of shedding light on wrestlers' real-life endeavors. The late and great Eddie Guerrero and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage are also publicly adored figures whose potential biopics would tug at the audiences' heartstrings.

Furthermore, John Cena's life story has been nothing short of an inspirational ride. So, the team behind the now-shelved Hulk Hogan biopic might be considering bringing another WWE legend's story to life.

