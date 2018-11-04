×
4 Signings That Could Improve NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Live

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
581   //    04 Nov 2018, 21:45 IST

Cody and The Elite could be headed for WWE
Cody and The Elite could be headed for WWE

In recent years the WWE has signed a plethora of exceptional talent. Notably, AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The majority of these have been successful. Moreover, they have improved WWE brands. In particular, Adam Cole leading Undisputed Era on NXT, (watch the video below). However, Raw and SmackDown brands have seemed to lack consistent direction for their performers. 

On Raw, the main event has consisted of repeated matches, and lacklustre storytelling, for the most part. Whereas, SmackDown has fared better, due to AJ Styles' exceptional work ethic.

Nevertheless, recruiting new talent is paramount, especially if WWE wish to capitalize on their dominant position within the wrestling industry. Let's explore some lucrative options. 

#4 Dalton Castle (NXT)

Dalton Castle was an excellent ROH World Champion
Dalton Castle was an excellent ROH World Champion

Dalton Castle has performed for ROH since 2013 and has been successful. He is a former ROH World Champion and ROH Six-Man Tag Team champion. However, what makes Castle special, is his character performance. Alongside The Boys (1 & 2) Castle was fantastic as ROH World Champion until defeated by Jay Lethal, (watch the video below). 

Throughout his tenure Castle has proven his value. In the ring, his technical ability and showmanship portrayed excellent viewing. Moreover, his performances in promo segments are engaging and unique.

Considering his sporadic usage recently, it could be perfect to transition to WWE. Moreover, perhaps alongside his Boys. It could be an awesome sight.

Whether working on NXT or the main roster Castle has excellent credentials. Being akin to; Ric Flair, Bobby Roode, and Macho Man Randy Savage, he could improve any brand.

Just imagine the potential matches. Perhaps Castle versus Velveteen Dream. Or Castle versus Finn Balor. The possibilities are endless. What could we expect from Castle within WWE? 

1 / 4 NEXT
The passion I have for Professional Wrestling is exhumed through my articles. What is your favourite wrestling match? Mine is Steve Austin Vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.
Fetching more content...
