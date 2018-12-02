4 stables WWE can think about in the future

The Shield is one of the most successful factions in the modern era

WWE has had a plethora of stables in the past, and the majority of them have worked amazingly together and used the psychology of the ring in their favour. There were many stables in the past which have performed extremely well, and they had dominated the wrestling scene for a very long time. To name a few, we have NWO, D-Generation X etc.

In recent times, The Shield, New Day, and The Nexus have worked well in order to gain fame and create dominance over the WWE roster. The best part about stables is that they can perform in singles as well as tag-teams matches. But it has been speculated on several occasions that Vince McMahon finds them irrelevant, and he is not very pleased with the ideas of stables and factions.

Factions and stables have seen a lot of success in other wrestling companies like NJPW and WCW too. They have created dominance and fame for themselves throughout the globe. For example. NJPW's Bullet Club is a household name for every wrestling fan.

If WWE pays more attention to factions and stables, they can catapult and create a better scene for the wrestling conglomerate which is seeing a steep fall both in viewership and popularity. Here are some dream stables and factions which can dominate the wrestling scene in the coming future.

#4 Hounds of NXT: Tyler Breeze, Tye Dillinger and Apollo Crews

They need to get what they deserve

There are many stars who were pushed a lot in the Triple H-led brand, but they were lost to obscurity the moment they debuted in the Vince-led main roster. These three are perfect examples of that. Tyler Breeze, Tye Dillinger, and Apollo Crews were very popular with the crowd when they were in NXT, but they are mere jobbers on the main roster.

Tyler Breeze was one of the most hated gimmicks on NXT. He was a pretty boy who wore furry pants, had groomed blonde hair and who walked down the ramp with a selfie stick. He was loathed by the fans.

After moving to the main roster, he was being used as a jobber for a while before creative paired him up with Fandango, who is currently sidelined due to his injury. It's not that Breeze is not ready for the main roster; the problem is with the writers who have neglected him. He, along with his fellow NXT counterparts can create havoc on the main roster.

Tye Dillinger is another star who was extremely famous in NXT. His entry sparked the "ten" chants, and he was over with the crowd. But, after shifting to the main roster, he has hardly been used in any feud and is currently sidelined due to an injury. Teaming him up with Crews and Breeze is the a good decision creative can make.

Crews is an amalgamation of a high-flyer and a power wrestler. After debuting on the main roster, he was lost and then he was paired up with Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke as Titus Worldwide, which was another bad decision made by creative for the young talent. The athletic 31-year-old can be used in many better ways, and this is one of them.

