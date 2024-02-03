4 superstars who can attack Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes is gearing up to make an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. It will be his first appearance on the blue brand since winning the Men's Royal Rumble for the second time. However, to add more excitement to this show, the company has also announced the arrival of Roman Reigns to this post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown.

With both the stars appearing on the show and the chances of Cody making his impending WrestleMania decision, there is a high chance that Dusty Rhodes' son might become a victim of a physical attack during the show.

With that said, let's discuss four superstars who can attack the American Nightmare on SmackDown tonight.

#4. Solo Sikoa might launch an attack on Cody Rhodes

One of the potential superstars who might assault the American Nightmare could be Solo Sikoa. The scenario that might unfold could see Roman Reigns instructing The Bloodline's Enforcer to take out Rhodes before his segment on SmackDown. This might be done so that the 2024 Men's Rumble winner will not choose Reigns due to the terror of the Samoan faction on the blue brand.

In the past, both Sikoa and Rhodes clashed against each other during the March 27, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW where Cody emerged victorious. So with this attack, the Enforcer will also get his previous vengeance from The American Nightmare.

#3. Jimmy Uso might be ordered to take Cody Rhodes out

Another potential star who might launch an attack on Cody is Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline member entered the Men's Royal Rumble match in the number two spot, with Jey Uso occupying number one. However, despite Paul Heyman's instruction to Jimmy to win the Royal Rumble match, the Samoan star failed, which might result in a punishment for him at the hands of the Tribal Chief.

Roman might decide that as a consequence of his failure at Saturday's PLE, he will have to take out the American Nightmare in tonight's show.

#2. Paul Heyman might bring Bron Breakker to take out Cody

In an unexpected scenario, Paul Heyman might bring Bron Breakker to take out The American Nightmare for The Bloodline. Both Heyman and Breakker shared segments on various occasions. Bron entered the Men's Rumble match which seems like an indication of his main roster call-up.

So to give Bron more TV time on the main roster before his actual arrival, the company might plan for Bron Breakker as the star who attacks Cody Rhodes on behalf of Roman Reigns and Bloodline.

#1. Roman Reigns might take matters into his own hands

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes already have a great history with each other. So The Head of the Table might decide to take the matter into his own hands and launch an attack on Cody Rhodes during his segment on SmackDown.

This scenario might unfold when the 2024 Men's Rumble winner calls out Reigns and issues him a warning to end his title reign and Finish his Story. This would lead to the Undisputed Champion tossing an attack on Cody Rhodes to send him a message.

