4 superstars who must advance to the semi-final of King and Queen of the Ring Tournament on WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW promises excitement with four quarter-final matches for this year's King and Queen of the Ring Tournament. For those unaware, the 2024 tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

In tonight's edition of the red brand, fans will witness two quarter-final matches each for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament and winners will advance to the semi-finals of their respective tournaments. In this article, we will discuss four superstars who should secure victories to advance to the semi-finals on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Lyra Valkyria must advance to the semi-finals in tonight's RAW

Expand Tweet

In the upcoming episode of Monday Night show, Lyra Valkyria is slated to face off against Zoey Starks, with the winner advancing to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. In the previous episode, the former NXT Women's Champion garnered a positive reaction from the WWE Universe after defeating Dakota Kai in the first round of the tournament.

Valkyria must advance to the semi-finals as it would allow the Stamford-based promotion to capitalize on her potential impact in the main roster, despite any further losses in the tournament.

Having recently made her main roster debut during the WWE Draft 2024, a victory for Valkyria in tonight's show would further solidify her position as a main roster star in the eyes of the fans.

#3. Shayna Baszler must secure victory in tonight's show

Expand Tweet

In tonight's RAW, Shayna Baszler is set to face off against IYO SKY, with the opportunity to advance further in the tournament. The Queen of Spades must emerge victorious against The Genius of Sky, as Baszler is in dire need of this victory.

While IYO SKY has already had a remarkable tenure as the WWE Women's Champion, which she recently lost at WrestleMania XL, Baszler has not achieved any significant feats in quite some time.

Therefore, a win for Shayna tonight would serve as a vital opportunity to revitalize her dominant character in WWE and reestablish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the women's division.

#2. Gunther must reign supreme in tonight's RAW

Expand Tweet

Gunther and Kofi Kingston are poised to clash in a high-stakes showdown, where the victor will advance to the semi-finals. However, The Ring General must emerge victorious in tonight's episode of the red brand. A win would allow the Imperium leader to maintain his momentum, particularly after losing the title at WrestleMania XL.

Even a loss in this match could not only halt his momentum but also impede Gunther's chances of securing an imminent world title shot after this tournament. Also, his hard-hitting victory over Sheamus last week to enter the quarter-finals makes it difficult to believe that he would falter in tonight's show.

#1. The YEET Master must need to win on tonight's RAW

Expand Tweet

A dream clash between Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov is set to headline tonight's episode of the RAW, doubling as a quarter-final match for the King of the Ring 2024 Tournament.

The YEET Master needs to secure triumph in this match as it will allow WWE to save the much-anticipated showdown between Gunther and Dragunov for a bigger stage. This is mainly considering the likeliness of The Ring General entering the semi-finals.

Furthermore, Jey Uso's recent popularity surge among fans adds another layer of excitement to the match. A victory for him would heighten anticipation among fans, sparking speculation about whether he will emerge as the winner of the King of the Ring 2024 Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback