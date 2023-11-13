4 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW tonight - RKO outta nowhere, Women's WarGames action

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is poised to be another blockbuster, with the company already announcing some significant matches. Additionally, the show is set to build more anticipation for the upcoming premium live event Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

One of the major highlights on today's RAW will witness Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso clash against champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. This high-stakes match adds to the excitement, setting the stage for the upcoming Men's WarGames match.

With the likeliness of major surprises in store on tonight's show, let's discuss four surprises that could unfold on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

#4. Becky Lynch and Xia Li might get announced for the Women's WarGames match

One major surprise that could unfold on the show is the announcement of Becky Lynch and Xia Li for this year's Women's WarGames match. For those unaware, on the recent edition of SmackDown, the company teased a massive Women's WarGames action.

This happened after Asuka turned heel and joined forces with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Damage CTRL, leading to an assault on Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi at the conclusion of the show.

Additionally, the feud between Xia Li and Becky Lynch is heating up on WWE RAW, potentially leading to Lynch joining Team Bianca Belair and Li aligning with Damage CTRL. The possibility of this scenario stems from the recent reports of The Man joining the Women's WarGames match this year.

The possible scenario might unfold during Xia Li's match against Tegan Nox scheduled for tonight's show.

#3. The Miz could lose his match against Ivar

Another surprise that might unfold on tonight's show could involve The Miz losing in his scheduled match against Ivar on WWE RAW. Last week, Miz emerged victorious in a Fatal Four-Way match, earning him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther at Survivor Series WarGames.

Despite being booked for a title match, fans might witness a shock when The A-Lister loses to Ivar.

The possibility of this scenario arises from a recent change in the booking of Ivar on the Red Brand. If this unfolds, Ivar might demand to be added to the Intercontinental title match at Survivor Series. This unexpected turn could add an intriguing layer to the ongoing storyline.

#2. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes regain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will feature a major championship bout as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend their titles against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

Both teams will also participate in this year's Men's WarGames match. However, in a surprising twist, tonight's show might witness Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes dethroning Judgment Day and regaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

This unexpected ending could add excitement to the buildup for their anticipated double structure match, creating more buzz for the upcoming event.

#1. Randy Orton returns to deliver RKO outta nowhere to Judgment Day on tonight's WWE RAW

One of the biggest surprises that could unfold on tonight's edition of WWE RAW is the long-awaited comeback of Randy Orton. Recent reports suggest that The Viper will join Team Cody Rhodes as the fifth member against a villainous faction inside the WarGames match.

As we approach Survivor Series WarGames, tonight's show might witness Orton's return, and upon his comeback, he could unleash his signature strikes on the members of Judgment Day.

This anticipated return adds extra excitement to the buildup for Survivor Series WarGames.

