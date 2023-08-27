4 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW 

Next week's Monday Night RAW is a show riddled with uncertainties. While there is usually a lot of excitement for the show, the WWE Universe is currently in a state of mourning after the deaths of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt in quick succession.

Hence, despite the many intriguing storylines on the red brand, it is difficult to predict the direction the show could take considering the recent tragic events. Like SmackDown this week, one could expect RAW to give Bray Wyatt a well-deserved tribute as well.

In this article, we will look at 5 surprises that could take place on RAW next week:

#4. Tiffany Stratton attacks Becky Lynch on RAW

In recent times, the WWE Universe has seen multiple stars from the main roster take the time to appear on NXT alongside the usual call-ups from the developmental brand to the main roster. Many believe that this is a way for WWE to push NXT as a main brand. This is a major reason why NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton could appear on RAW.

This week, Stratton was involved in a verbal altercation with former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. While Stratton mentioned she would be a better champion than her predecessors, Lynch took to social media to point out that she had never been NXT Women's Champion before. Stratton brushed this off and said Lynch was irrelevant.

With the first taste of a feud lingering in the minds of fans, Stratton could appear on RAW this week during Lynch's match against Zoey Stark. The NXT Women's Champion could cost Lynch her match and begin a rivalry with the main roster star.

#3. Drew McIntyre turns heel

Since Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank, he has formed a bond with Matt Riddle. Over the last few weeks, the duo have been involved in several tag team matches. However, while Riddle wants this partnership to be permanent, McIntyre does not seem sure.

McIntyre's doubt could lead to him turning heel on Riddle this week. If the Scotsman becomes a villain, it will open several opportunities for him as a main event level heel. While a feud with Cody Rhodes will be an option, heel McIntyre could also challenge The Visionary for his title if Seth Rollins retains at Payback.

#2. Indus Sher makes an appearance

Some time ago, the Jinder Mahal-led faction Indus Sher was scheduled to make their appearance on RAW. While that has not happened yet, the faction can be expected to be seen soon. After all, WWE has announced that Indus Sher will be facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag titles at Superstar Spectacle in India.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the faction appear on Monday to hype the match at the event in India. While they could launch an attack on Owens and Zayn, there is also a possibility of Indus Sher delivering a promo to raise anticipation for the upcoming event.

#1. Alexa Bliss pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Since the news of Bray Wyatt's tragic demise was confirmed, several WWE superstars paid their respects. This week's episode of SmackDown was a tribute to the The Eater of Worlds and Terry Funk. While several wrestlers were present on the blue brand to pay their respects, Wyatt's close friend and former partner Alexa Bliss was absent due to travel issues.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Bliss make her return on Monday Night RAW. The former RAW Women's Champion could appear on the red brand and cut a promo to pay her respect to Bray Wyatt. While she already wrote about the late wrestler on her social media, seeing her do the same in person would be heartwarming.

What surprises do you think are in store for Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.